Strong Leader warming up for Long Distance return with Newbury spin

Olly Murphy’s seven-year-old has thrived since being upped to three miles and although narrowly touched off in the Cleeve Hurdle in January, he got more than worthwhile compensation when scooping Grade One honours in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

He was due to begin the current campaign at Wetherby in the West Yorkshire Hurdle, but having skipped that event on account of the ground will instead head to Newbury for a well-trodden staying hurdle path before potentially heading to Ascot at Christmas for their feature Long Walk Hurdle.

Before that though, Strong Leader will put the finishing touches to his preparations by taking part in Newbury’s annual gallops morning.

Murphy said: “The plan is to start him off at Newbury in the Long Distance Hurdle, he’s very well and I’m planning on galloping there on Tuesday during their gallops morning. He’s in a good place.

“Sean (Bowen) has been very happy with him and I’m looking forward to giving him a good blow on Tuesday morning and hopefully that will put him spot on for the following week.

“I would have loved to have got him going at Wetherby, but couldn’t because of the ground there. A flat left-handed track suits him well so hopefully Newbury is a good place to get him started.”

He added: “He’s going to carry a penalty for his Grade One win at Aintree which won’t make life easy, but I’m looking forward to running him, we’ve left a bit to work with and all being well we’ll head for the Long Walk after that.”

