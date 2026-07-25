Stratusnine won the Sky Bet Dash at York - reaction and video replay

Stratusnine ran out a well backed winner of the hugely competitive Sky Bet Dash at York.

The 100/30 favourite, trained by Hugo Palmer, was always in the front rank as the bulk of the field, and the pace, was concentrated towards the far side of the track. Market rival Red Spells Danger was always on Stratusnine's heels but was found wanting close home, weakening into fifth. Air Force One (third) and Veblen Good (fourth) came through the pack but could never reel in the leader but the biggest threat came from Coul Angel who ended up all alone, hard against the stands' side rail, and finished with a rattle to give the favourite backers a scare. The winning distances were half-a-length and two necks.

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