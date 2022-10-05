Trained by John & Thady Gosden, Stradivarius had a remarkable career on the track that included winning the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup at QIPCO British Champions Day in 2018. He retires with the most QIPCO British Champions Series wins in its history with 16 (next best Frankel with nine).

The parade will take place after the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (2pm) and will give fans the opportunity to show their appreciation to the eight-year-old, who will stand at the National Stud from 2023.

Anna Kerr, chief executive of the National Stud, said: “We are delighted to have a racehorse of the calibre of Stradivarius joining the roster at the National Stud. He has consistently demonstrated many of the attributes of his sire Sea The Stars - consistency, soundness and a phenomenal temperament.

"Parading at QIPCO British Champions Day provides the perfect opportunity for racing fans to say farewell to a true icon of our sport."

Stradivarius’ owner and breeder Bjorn Nielsen said: “He has been a joy to own. He turned up and ran his race every time with marvellous consistency. The last six years have been an absolute privilege and I particularly want to thank Ascot, Goodwood and York racecourses as well as everyone who has come out to support him during his career.

“He has been an absolute credit to the Gosden’s and their staff at Clarehaven who managed to maintain his performance and enthusiasm for so long.”

Stradivarius won’t be the only retired superstar racehorse on display at QIPCO British Champions Day, with spectators also having the chance to meet two Retraining of Racehorse all-stars in Side Glance and Trip To Paris.

Each now retired and enjoying a second career in showing and dressage, the two all-stars will be based throughout the day on the Motivator Lawn at Ascot – receiving visitors from the public.

The trio will also parade in the paddock after the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes when their exploits on the track will be celebrated as we learn more about what they are doing now.

