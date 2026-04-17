Stimulative Trip back from long layoff in Fred Darling

The daughter of Hello Youmzain will return to the same course and distance as her debut success back in June when tackling the Group Three, better known as the Fred Darling.

And with several setbacks having restricted the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned filly to just one start last season, Menuisier is looking forward to seeing what she is capable of.

Menuisier said: “She has only run once, but won. She was meant to go to Deauville but I had to scratch her, then she was meant to go to Goodwood a week later, but she spread a plate going onto the lorry.

“At the end of the year she had a few little niggles, but so far we have had a clean run going into this race. We turned her out for six weeks and she had a smooth run, but I don’t want to speak too soon given what has happened before.

“We just don’t know where we are with her. It makes sense to start at Newbury. If she is delusional then we will do something else, but if she isn’t delusional then she will write her own programme. She won in very impressive fashion last year so I think we have every right to try her here.”