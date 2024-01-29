Staying hurdlers: How they stand ahead of the Cheltenham Festival

Matt Brocklebank takes a look at Timeform's top 10 staying hurdlers so far this season and unpicks their profiles with a view to the future.

THELEME (Arnaud Chaille-Chaille) – Timeform rating: 173 Favourite for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle after claiming a fifth Grade 1 win of his career at Auteuil (has raced solely at that track over jumps), he’s since been ruled out of Cheltenham having had a training setback but it’s not a serious issue according to connections and a trip to Britain next spring could still be in the offing. Prior to that he’s expected to be fighting fit for some big targets on home soil before the season is out and he’s clearly the best staying hurdler in France by a considerable margin. He may well be the clear best in Europe given, at the time of writing, he tops the Timeform ratings with 10lb in hand.

TEAHUPOO (Gordon Elliott) – Timeform rating: 163 Teahupoo’s journey started at Auteuil when winning a three-year-old hurdle in October 2020 and he’s gone through the grades for Gordon Ellioot, proving most effective when the ground is extremely testing. He was beaten less than a length by Sire Du Berlais in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham (soft) but was only fourth on good ground at Punchestown the following month. Back with a game victory in suitable conditions over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse in early-December and connections obviously keen to keep him as fresh as possible heading into March and April this time around. He’s 1lb higher than reigning champ and stablemate Sire Du Berlais with Timeform and still only seven but unlikely we’ve seen the very best of him yet.

SIRE DU BERLAIS (Gordon Elliott) - Timeform rating: 162 Won the Pertemps Final twice (2019 and 2020) and followed home Flooring Porter in the 2021 Stayers' Hurdle before claiming top spot in the Festival's big one last March. That came on his fifth start of the campaign and he's tended to need a few runs to find his feet, which would be a concern with this spring in mind as he's yet to race since Punchestown last April. He's also a 12-year-old now so far hard to know whether he's still worthy of his lofty rating. A bit of a Cheltenham legend, nevertheless.

Sire Du Berlais (right) wins the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

IRISH POINT (Gordon Elliott) – Timeform rating: 160 Very nearly beat Marine Nationale in the 2022 Royal Bond on just his second start for Gordon Elliott, having won a Cork maiden on stable debut that November, but then had to wait for the spring before winning again as he landed a Grade 3 at Naas and the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle (2m4f) at Aintree last April. Upped his game again this time around with a victory over the extended two miles at Down Royal before stepping up to three miles for the first time at Leopardstown last time. That slowly-run affair wasn't a true test at the trip but he passed with flying colours and remains open to stacks of improvement as a six-year-old stayer from a top yard.

FLOORING PORTER (Gavin Cromwell) – Timeform rating: 159 Two-time Stayers' Hurdle hero under Danny Mullins and no great surprise to see him back over the smaller obstacles at some stage in the near future as it's not been plain-sailing for him on the novice chase scene this term. Did look good when beating Broadway Boy first time out over fences at Cheltenham in October but seemingly had limitations exposed back on Irish soil since then. The National Hunt Chase remains his number one target at this year's Festival according to his trainer but another crack at the Stayers' isn't ruled out and he still has the entry.

BLAZING KHAL (Charles Byrnes) – Timeform rating: 157 Looked the rising force in this division when returning from a layoff to win the Boyne Hurdle at Navan last February and went off 9/2 for the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham on the back of it. Didn't disgrace himself behind Sire Du Berlais that day but weakened into sixth having raced too keenly and he hasn't been sighted since so plenty of questions to answer at the moment.

ASTERION FORLONGE (Willie Mullins) – Timeform rating: 156 Talented but quirky grey who was blighted by jumping mistakes during his time over fences and has won just once from five starts back over hurdles since last spring and that came at Grade 2 level. Kept on doggedly to be second behind Irish Point at Leopardstown over Christmas but was beaten 11 lengths and his powers are on the wane in general.

CRAMBO (Fergal O’Brien) - Timeform rating: 156 Highly promising seven-year-old who was a major eyecatcher when third in a Haydock handicap towards the end of November and duly took the step up to Grade 1 level in his stride when toughing it out to beat Paisley Park (second in Cleeve Hurdle since) in Ascot's Long Walk. He looks the type to make a real name for himself in the big league and no surprise if he improves a few pounds more yet.

HOME BY THE LEE (Joseph O’Brien) - Timeform rating: 156 Fifth in last year's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle but not won since claiming back-to-back victories at the end of 2022 and he's not getting any younger. Well held by Bob Olinger and Irish Point in two starts so far this season and he looks vulnerable at the highest level.

PAISLEY PARK (Emma Lavelle) - Timeform rating: 156 Recently described as a 'one in a million horse' by his trainer and you can fully get behind that argument, having first tasted Grade 1 glory in 2018 and still performing with huge credit at the highest level. His last-ditch run style also seems to endear him to jumps fans and he looks seriously unfortunate not to have added to his tally this season - being beaten a head, a short-head and a head. Clearly still going strong aged 12 and not one that can be written off in any big race, especially at Cheltenham which seems to bring out the best in him.

Also in the series... Juvenile hurdlers: How do they stand?

Salver, Kala Conti and Burdett Road

Leading novice hurdlers so far with Timeform