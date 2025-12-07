Starzand shooting for Challow Hurdle glory at Newbury

The Grade One prize on December 29 will be the next port of call for the five-year-old, who made a winning debut over hurdles at Ffos Las in October (replay below).

While the form of that race is yet to fully work out, White, who trains the Harzand gelding in partnership with Philip Hobbs, is confident he can defy his lack of experience over hurdles in the extended two and a half mile prize.

White said: “The plan is for Starzand to go to Newbury for the Challow Hurdle. He did a nice piece of work on Friday and I’m very happy with him.

“The race he won at Ffos Las hasn’t set the world alight, but some of those that finished in behind him have since run creditably.

“Equally, he could only beat what was put in front of him, and he has come on again. He is quite a big horse that takes plenty of work.

“I’m quite happy to go to the Challow Hurdle on the back of one run. He has won first time out for the last two seasons and we can get them fit at home. On soft ground this race should be ideal.”

Keep the faith with Captain

And White also stated that a tilt at the Grade One William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree is still a possibility for Captain Hugo despite his odds-on reversal at the Merseyside track on Saturday.

He said: “I wouldn’t be put off by yesterday’s performance. I was telling the owners that there are a lot more positives to take from it than negatives.

“It is frustrating to have been beaten by a good horse. It was a slightly tactical race and we probably underestimated the turn of foot of the winner.

“I said to the owners beforehand that in a three runner race you can sometimes get a false result. He jumped well and travelled well. He did everything right but he just got outsprinted from the last.

“We will make sure he is okay first, but that defeat wouldn’t put me off coming back here on Boxing Day.”

