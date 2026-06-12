St Leger target for Richard Hannon-trained Alderman

The son of Study Of Man put up a career best at Epsom Downs on Saturday when finishing a staying-on fifth behind Christmas Day in the Betfred Derby.

And on the back of that performance Hannon admits he will now give serious consideration to aiming the Julie Wood-owned colt at the final Classic of the season at Doncaster on September 12th.

Hannon said: “I was absolutely delighted with Alderman and I thought for a couple of strides it was going to happen. He lost a shoe as well, and I think I know where that was, round the bend. It looked like he took a funny step and I’d say that was where it happened.

“He was making ground up hand over fist at the finish. When (Pat) Dobbsy got off him he suggested he would go well in the St Leger.

"Following the race the handicapper has popped him up 24lb pounds, which I'd say is a record for one of our horses.

“He is very lightly raced, and has got low mileage. There are all sorts of options for him. Julie will look at them and we will discuss them, but we know Julie likes to give the big races a go.”

But before that Hannon will chase Classic glory with Bunyola Bay, who will be aimed at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh following his victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic at Gowran Park.

Hannon added: “It was great to see him win at Gowran Park and as he won that he gets a free entry into the Irish Derby so we will probably give that a go.

“The draw definitely helped him, but it looked like he would win anyway. The Irish Derby will be a different ball game, but he is clearly going in the right direction."