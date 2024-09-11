St Leger Festival Doncaster Tips: Racing best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple & Placepot tips

Our all-in-one preview pulls together the best Doncaster bets from our expert team, a suggested Placepot permutation and a recommended multiple.

Our experts' best bets EARTHA - 1.50 Doncaster (Ben Linfoot)

In the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Nursery Handicap EARTHA looks a good bit of business for Richard Fahey. The Malton trainer has a fine record in fillies’ nurseries at this time of year and he’s won this race a couple of times with Jamesbo’s Girl and Home Cummins in the last decade. This daughter of Land Force beat a trio of subsequent winners when finishing well to land a Wetherby maiden in June, while she caught the eye after three months off when disputing a photo finish at Southwell at the end of August. Beaten half-a-length in third, she wasn’t given a hard race and everything points to her improving significantly now she tackles a furlong and a half further. THEORY OF TIDES - 4.10 Doncaster (Matt Brocklebank)

The wheels looked to have come off with THEORY OF TIDES when beaten out of sight at Royal Ascot but he'd looked a potential Group horse earlier in the season and shaped a lot better than the end result when dropped to handicap level back from a break at Hamilton last month. He weakened on the very testing conditions north of the border that day but is back down in trip and should appreciate the prevailing ground at Doncaster. Blinkers replacing cheekpieces could also help spark him back to what he'd promised in the spring.

Recommended multiple: Lucky 15 By Andrew McLaren 14:25 Doncaster – Camille Pissarro

CAMILLE PISSARRO disappointed in the Gimcrack but he had excuses on the fast ground there with all his best efforts coming on good or softer. There should be sufficient give underfoot at Doncaster on Thursday for him to show what he is really capable of and the extra distance is no bad thing either. His eyecatching second to subsequent Group 1-winner Babouche is still fresh in the memory and that form makes him the one to beat here. 15:00 Doncaster – Desert Flower

DESERT FLOWER has created a big impression in winning her two starts so far, overcoming inexperience to beat the reopposing Flight on debut and she won with any amount in hand under a penalty at HQ last time. She has the looks and pedigree to back it up and she can take this step up in class and trip in her stride to make it three from three. 15:35 Doncaster – Oxford Comma

Three-year-olds have won the last four renewals of this race and of this year’s Classic crop OXFORD COMMA looks the most interesting. She’s two from two this season and really impressed with the way she put the race to bed here at Doncaster last time, showing a good burst of speed to settle matters quickly. She promises to be suited by this step up in trip and can kickstart what could be a good weekend for connections with her stable/ownermate You Got To Me (who is also sired by Nathaniel) going for the St Leger on Saturday. 16:10 Doncaster – Harper’s Ferry

HARPER’S FERRY has some strong form to his name and is clearly well thought of by Ed Walker who intended to run him in the Dee Stakes at Chester until he refused at the stalls and pitched him into the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot where he finished eighth behind the high-class Calandagan last time. This is obviously a significant drop in class and a handicap mark of 93 looks fair based on his first three runs – he beat the now 92-rated Poniros at Windsor in April.

Horse Racing Podcast: Leger thoughts & the ICF

Timeform race-by-race verdicts 1.50 Doncaster

ART DESIGN did well to get up from a most unpromising position at Southwell and promises to be suited by this longer trip, so she gets the nod over Toomuchforme, who was denied by a stablemate of the selection at Newbury last time. Dear Cat is another big player. 2.25 Doncaster

This assignment looks tailor-made for CABURN, who has proven himself in the hustle and bustle of a big-field scenario having won the Super Sprint at Newbury and he subsequently left the strong impression that this slightly longer trip/stiffer track would be ideal when fifth in the Gimcrack at York. Intrusively deservedly opened his account at Nottingham and is feared most ahead of An Outlaw's Grace and King of Bears. Likely favourite Camille Pissarro is opposable judged on his Gimcrack effort. 3.00 Doncaster

On looks, pedigree and the impression she's created so far, DESERT FLOWER seems set to reach a smart level of form as a 2-y-o and she's expected to take the step up in class and trip in her stride and remain unbeaten. This trip also promises to suit Anshoda so she's offered as the chief threat, ahead of the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair January and Ecstatic. 3.35 Doncaster

Three-year-olds have won the last 4 renewals but the older fillies may hold sway this time, with the likeable NIGHT SPARKLE making the most appeal back against her own sex. Scenic must come into the reckoning after her impressive win at York, while Mistral Star wasn't disgraced in the Yorkshire Oaks last time and should stay this far. 4.10 Doncaster

A good-quality 3-y-o handicap and the vote goes to bottom weight PROMETHEAN, who shaped well when runner-up at Newmarket on his most recent outing, having been caught further back than ideal, and looks comfortably ahead of his mark. Victorious Street stretched clear with a fellow improver in good style at Southwell and may do better still with the step up in trip likely to suit on handicap debut. Blake has been off since winning at Sandown in July but the form of that race has worked out well. 4.40 Doncaster

Having previously run to a fairly useful level, BACK IN BLACK did very well to overcome a bad stumble when getting off the mark at Yarmouth last month, so he could be capable of following up as he makes his nursery debut. He is taken to see off the challenge of the progressive Spell Master, with Jorge Alvares another to note on his handicap bow. 5.15 Doncaster

BEST ADVENTURE confirmed the improvement he had shown on his second start when fourth behind a smart prospect at Sandown last time, again shaping as if a step up to 1m should suit, so he could be ready to get off the mark on his nursery debut. Pellitory is feared most as he heads into handicaps, ahead of Brindavan. 5.50 Doncaster

In a wide-open finale, it could just be worth chancing David O'Meara's PERCY SHELLEY. He's been far from disgraced tackling longer trips in recent weeks and, having steadily eased in the weights, he's of interest with a visor refitted. Southwell scorer Kildare Legend and Lyric are a pair of 3-y-os also fancied to be in the mix. Soowaih also makes each-way appeal.

Suggested Placepot permutation Leg 1: 8 and 12 Leg 2: 15 Leg 3: 3 Leg 4: 4 and 10 Leg 5: 7 and 10 Leg 6: 2 and 3 Perm: 2x1x1x2x2x2= 16 lines