The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old sustained a slab fracture when landing the first Group One of his career on quick ground.

Whether he would have stayed in training next season had still to be decided, but connections had hoped he would head to Ascot for Champions Day and the Champions Sprint, a race in which he finished third last year on just his second outing of the campaign.

Having won the Gimcrack at two before missing the majority of his three-year-old season, he also won the Hackwood Stakes this term and finished second to Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

The news is a blow to Burrows, who earlier this season won his first Group One with Hukum at Epsom, only for the horse to sustain a season-ending injury in the process.