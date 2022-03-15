Edwardstone gave Alan King a third success in the Sporting Life Arkle and the trainer's first win at the Cheltenham Festival since 2014.
The 5/2 favourite was always travelling and jumping well and turning in he was on the quarters of leader Riviere D'Etel, who jumped into him at the second last.
The winner was soon back on an even keel and a quick leap at the final fence sealed matters.
Tom Cannon pushed him out to the line for a four-and-a-quarter-length win over Gabynako (25/1) with Blue Lord (4/1) back in third.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!