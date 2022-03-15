The 5/2 favourite was always travelling and jumping well and turning in he was on the quarters of leader Riviere D'Etel, who jumped into him at the second last.

The winner was soon back on an even keel and a quick leap at the final fence sealed matters.

Tom Cannon pushed him out to the line for a four-and-a-quarter-length win over Gabynako (25/1) with Blue Lord (4/1) back in third.