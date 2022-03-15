Sporting Life
A glorious moment for Tom Cannon and Edwardstone
Edwardstone - won the Sporting Life Arkle

Sporting Life Arkle report and reaction: Edwardstone strikes for Alan King

By David Ord
14:31 · TUE March 15, 2022

Edwardstone gave Alan King a third success in the Sporting Life Arkle and the trainer's first win at the Cheltenham Festival since 2014.

The 5/2 favourite was always travelling and jumping well and turning in he was on the quarters of leader Riviere D'Etel, who jumped into him at the second last.

The winner was soon back on an even keel and a quick leap at the final fence sealed matters.

Tom Cannon pushed him out to the line for a four-and-a-quarter-length win over Gabynako (25/1) with Blue Lord (4/1) back in third.

