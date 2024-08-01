Sporting Life and York Racecourse Sky Bet Ebor ticket offer

We've teamed up with York Racecourse for a 50% off ticket offer for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival - and it's exclusive to Sporting Life Plus users.
The discount applies to the opening day of the meeting on Wednesday August 21 and day three, Friday August 23.
Wednesday's action includes the Juddmonte International which is shaping up to be the race of the season with City Of Troy locking horns with Ambiente Friendly, Calandagan and Japanese St Leger winner Durezza.
Friday's feature race is the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes where the fastest horses around prepare to take each other on down the straight five furlongs, bidding to follow in the hoofprints of the likes of Dayjur, Oasis Dream, Battaash and last year's fairy-tale winner Live In The Dream, who could be back for another crack.
The codes apply to both 'Grandstand & Paddock' and 'County Stand' purchases. There's a maximum five tickets per person - the codes won't work for six or more.
You can buy your tickets right now from the York Racecourse Website and use the appropriate code below at check-out.
The codes are now live and will stay available until 11:59pm on August 11.
Please note there is a dress code in the County Stand, more information can be found here: https://www.yorkracecourse.co.uk/what-to-wear.html
