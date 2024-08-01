Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life Plus: Gain access for free by simply logging in
Enjoy all the fun of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival

Sporting Life and York Racecourse Sky Bet Ebor ticket offer

By Sporting Life
09:58 · THU August 01, 2024

We've teamed up with York Racecourse for a 50% off ticket offer for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival - and it's exclusive to Sporting Life Plus users.

The discount applies to the opening day of the meeting on Wednesday August 21 and day three, Friday August 23.

Wednesday's action includes the Juddmonte International which is shaping up to be the race of the season with City Of Troy locking horns with Ambiente Friendly, Calandagan and Japanese St Leger winner Durezza.

Friday's feature race is the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes where the fastest horses around prepare to take each other on down the straight five furlongs, bidding to follow in the hoofprints of the likes of Dayjur, Oasis Dream, Battaash and last year's fairy-tale winner Live In The Dream, who could be back for another crack.

The codes apply to both 'Grandstand & Paddock' and 'County Stand' purchases. There's a maximum five tickets per person - the codes won't work for six or more.

You can buy your tickets right now from the York Racecourse Website and use the appropriate code below at check-out.

Frankie Dettori bows out of York in style
Frankie Dettori bowed out of York in style last year

Wednesday

  • Grandstand & Paddock - SKYBHPGPWEDS24
  • County Stand - SKYBCSHPWEDS24

Friday

  • Grandstand & Paddock - SKYBCAFGP24
  • County Stand - SKYBCAC24

The codes are now live and will stay available until 11:59pm on August 11.

Click here to buy your tickets

Please note there is a dress code in the County Stand, more information can be found here: https://www.yorkracecourse.co.uk/what-to-wear.html

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Continue reading this article...

Sporting Life

Join for free!

Exclusive content, stats, tips, my stable, race replays, hospitality give aways and much more… All for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING