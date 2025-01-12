Spirit Dancer on track for Riyadh repeat

Richard Fahey is preparing the globetrotting Spirit Dancer for a return to Saudi Arabia next month.

The eight-year-old has carried the red and white silks of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson with distinction on foreign soil, notching back-to-back wins in the lucrative Bahrain International Trophy as well as claiming victory in the Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh last February. He has also performed well in defeat in Dubai and was last seen finishing down the field in the Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin in December. Spirit Dancer kicked off his 2024 campaign by placing fourth in the Group One Jebel Hatta at Meydan in late January, but Fahey is taking a different approach this year.

