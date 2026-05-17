Spicy Marg has Sandy Land option

Spicy Marg could bid to get her career back on track in the William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park on Saturday.
After appearing not to see out the mile in the Betfred 1000 Guineas the daughter of Starspangledbannner will drop back to six furlongs for either a tilt at the Group Two test or the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury.
If all goes well on her next start then a swift return to the top table will beckon for the Michael Bell-trained filly for a shot at the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.
Nick Bell, son and assistant trainer, said: “She has come out of the 1000 Guineas well and she will be entered in the Sandy Lane. There is also a Listed race at Salisbury the same day.
“The plan is to give her a run back over six furlongs as a Commonwealth Cup trial with preference being for the Sandy Lane. If it turns soft we will have to re-route to Salisbury.
“I thought she ran a respectable race in the 1000 Guineas, but we are looking forward to going back over six furlongs with her. The most important thing is that she has trained on.”
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