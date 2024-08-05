Sparkling Plenty team in no rush to make plans

Connections are in no rush to outline their next move for Sparkling Plenty after the Prix de Diane heroine produced a fine effort in defeat in the Nassau Stakes.

Subject of a £5million deal that saw Al Shaqab Racing join Jean Pierre Dubois on the ownership ticket earlier this summer, Sparkling Plenty made her first start in the silks of the Qatar-based operation when a valiant third behind Opera Singer at Goodwood. Patrice Cottier’s charge ran on powerfully in the closing stages of that Group One fillies and mares feature to delight her team with what was a narrow one-length defeat. In the immediate aftermath her handler suggested putting her stamina to the test in the Prix Vermeille could be next for the daughter of Kingman as connections work their way towards deciding which race to contest on Arc day in early October. However, Rupert Pritchard-Gordon, racing consultant to Al Shaqab in France, stressed their star acquisition will be given plenty of time to recover from her exertions on the Sussex Downs before future plans are contemplated. “Everyone was very very pleased (with the run) because it was a genuine challenge,” explained Pritchard-Gordon. "The filly is trained in Calas which is very close to Marseille and it was a long-old journey for her in midsummer. “One thing she has is a great constitution and she’s been busy and hasn’t missed a beat from the spring into summer and has gone and run another really, really commendable race in England. The team are very happy with her here and Patrice has been pleased with her since – she got home safely and had a good trip back. “She’s going to have a little freshen up now and we’ll get together in a few weeks time and make a plan. Patrice knows her very well and we won’t rush into a decision as to her next race.”