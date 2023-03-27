Sounds Russian will not run again this season after being brought down when running a big race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The eight-year-old had finished runner-up in both the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby and in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on his previous two starts. Though sent off at 50-1 in the blue riband, he was in touch with the leaders at the 17th fence, only to be brought down by the fall of Ahoy Senor. Trainer Ruth Jefferson has ruled out both the Aintree and Punchestown festivals for the consistent chaser, who has been brilliantly campaigned. She said: “He is fine, but he is not going to be able to run again this season. He was just a bit sore after his race. If he didn’t go to Aintree, there wasn’t a huge amount for him, so we just thought we’d give him a bit of time to get over it and start again next season.