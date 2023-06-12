John and Thady Gosden have entered both Soul Sister and Running Lion in Sunday's Prix de Diane Longines at Chantilly.
The Gosdens' Clarehaven yard was responsible for 2022 winner Nashwa, who had run in the Oaks just a fortnight beforehand, and this year's Epsom heroine Soul Sister has the option of reappearing over the shorter 10-furlong distance in France, along with stablemate Running Lion, who was an impressive winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket before being withdrawn when playing up at the start of the Oaks.
Epsom third Caernarfon, trained by Jack Channon, is in line to reoppose the winner, while further British interest is provided by Karl Burke's Novakai, who followed home Soul Sister when last seen in the Musidora Stakes at York's Dante Festival.
Aidan O'Brien won his first Prix de Diane two years ago with Joan Of Arc and has entered Dubawi filly Never Ending Story, while Donnacha O'Brien was successful in the race courtesy of Fancy Blue in 2020 and now another son of O'Brien's, Joseph, bids to add his name to the roll of honour with Blue Wind Stakes scorer Caroline Street entered this weekend.
There are 18 initial acceptors in total (supplementary stage on Wednesday), with dual Group 1 winner Blue Rose Cen, representing trainer Christopher Head, the pick of the home team which also includes the highly promising and unbeaten pair of Jannah Rose (Carlos Laffon-Parias) and Andre Fabre's Pensee Du Jour.
Blue Rose Cen and Soul Sister share market favouritism at 3/1 with Betfair Sportsbook, just ahead of Pensee Du Jour and Running Lion who are both 4/1. It's 10/1 Caernarfon and Jannah Rose, with Never Ending Story 16/1.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org