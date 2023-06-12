The Gosdens' Clarehaven yard was responsible for 2022 winner Nashwa, who had run in the Oaks just a fortnight beforehand, and this year's Epsom heroine Soul Sister has the option of reappearing over the shorter 10-furlong distance in France, along with stablemate Running Lion, who was an impressive winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket before being withdrawn when playing up at the start of the Oaks.

Epsom third Caernarfon, trained by Jack Channon, is in line to reoppose the winner, while further British interest is provided by Karl Burke's Novakai, who followed home Soul Sister when last seen in the Musidora Stakes at York's Dante Festival.

Aidan O'Brien won his first Prix de Diane two years ago with Joan Of Arc and has entered Dubawi filly Never Ending Story, while Donnacha O'Brien was successful in the race courtesy of Fancy Blue in 2020 and now another son of O'Brien's, Joseph, bids to add his name to the roll of honour with Blue Wind Stakes scorer Caroline Street entered this weekend.