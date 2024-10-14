Soprano to stay in America for Breeders' Cup bid

Trainer George Boughey’s brave decision to send her to Keeneland for the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup was certainly worthwhile as she finished a meritorious second, albeit beaten six lengths by impressive winner She Feels Pretty.

That was over nine furlongs, having finished off strongly over a mile when third in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown. Now Soprano will run over the best part of a mile and a half at the Breeders’ Cup.

“We were thrilled with her and she’s still learning really, she didn’t take the last bend quite as she might have done,” said Harry Herbert, managing director of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

“She’s run on really well, the winner had got away and looked an exceptional animal on the day. We were just thrilled to bits and the plan is to keep her in America and aim her at the Filly & Mare.

“The travelling didn’t bother her, I just think she needs to go further. I suspect her optimum trip is going to be a mile and a quarter in Europe. I know it is a mile and three at Del Mar but it’s a very sharp track and a very easy mile and three, so that’s the plan, which is very exciting.”