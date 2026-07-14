Song Of The Clyde returns to Newbury for the Hackwood Stakes

Song Of The Clyde returns to Newbury on Saturday over a course-and-distance where he produced a career best in the Carnarvon Stakes back in May, as he is set to take his chance in the Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes.
He is a general 9/1 shot for the Clive Cox stable and will be partnered by Rossa Ryan, who won the Harry’s Half Million on him last season at the Sky Bet Ebor meeting last August.
The colt beat Albert Einstein by a neck under Hector Crouch to land the Listed contest in the spring and was last seen finishing seventh in the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal Ascot for owners Middleham Park Racing
Tim Palin, their racing manager, told Sky Sports Racing: “To only be beaten four lengths in that [Commonwealth Cup] when I think there’s plenty more to come from him both mentally and, in particular, physically. That was a hugely encouraging run there.
“I’m not sure Ascot necessarily plays to this horse’s strengths as well, the way the races develop can often be beneficial to sit a little bit further away from the pace and he’s got a very high cruising speed this horse so I think a return to a flatter track is going to see him in better ilk.
“You wouldn’t want it to get too quick, I think that was also a little bit of a factor at Ascot, it was very quick ground. Clive’s been very happy with how he’s been working at home, it was a tough and gutsy performance at Newbury and we’d be hoping that he’d be able to return to a similar form and improve upon that even,” he continued.
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