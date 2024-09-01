Snow forecast to be seen at the Curragh next

A daughter of Justify out of dual Guineas, Royal Ascot and Nassau Stakes scorer Winter, Falling Snow comes from a regal bloodline and shaped like she could possess plenty of her parent’s class when striking on debut at the Curragh.

She professionally accounted for Aidan O’Brien’s Ballet Slippers on that occasion and is now in line for a return to the Kildare venue for the Weld Park Stakes at the end of the month, as her handler tests her ability in Group Three company.

A strong showing in that event could open up the possibility of Falling Snow taking up her bet365 Fillies’ Mile engagement in the autumn, but with the filly already around a 20-1 chance for both the 1000 Guineas and Oaks next season, O’Brien has suggested she will not be overburdened this term.

“She’s in good form and she’s a big, tall girl who still needs to fill her frame a little bit,” he said.