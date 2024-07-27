Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Alflaila
Alflaila - looks Jersey Stakes contender

Sky Bet York Stakes report and video replay: Alflaila wins again

By David Ord
15:31 · SAT July 27, 2024

Alflaila registered back-to-back victories in the Sky Bet York Stakes - the first horse to win the Group Two contest twice.

In a race run at a crawl, the 9/4 joint-favourite was settled in the rear by Jim Crowley but he moved onto the slipstream of the leader King's Gambit (5/2) as that rival grabbed the rail to prepare for the sprint for home.

That began in earnest passing the three furlong marker and the long-time leader and eventual runner-up hard-pressed Royal Rhyme who battled for the lead but eventually finished last of the four.

Having fought him off by the furlong pole he had no answer to the winner's sustained charge, Owen Burrows' horse going on to win by a widening half-a-length.

His fellow market leader Passenger shaped with promise in third, the last to begin his run and beaten only a further three-quarters-of-a-length.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING