Sky Bet York Stakes report and video replay: Alflaila wins again

In a race run at a crawl, the 9/4 joint-favourite was settled in the rear by Jim Crowley but he moved onto the slipstream of the leader King's Gambit (5/2) as that rival grabbed the rail to prepare for the sprint for home.

That began in earnest passing the three furlong marker and the long-time leader and eventual runner-up hard-pressed Royal Rhyme who battled for the lead but eventually finished last of the four.

Having fought him off by the furlong pole he had no answer to the winner's sustained charge, Owen Burrows' horse going on to win by a widening half-a-length.

His fellow market leader Passenger shaped with promise in third, the last to begin his run and beaten only a further three-quarters-of-a-length.