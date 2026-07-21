Sky Bet York Stakes preview: Damysus to run

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt ran at the course over the same distance when finishing second of 11 in the 2025 renewal of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes. The winner that day, Pride of Arras, could again be in opposition.

Now the four-year-old returns to an extended mile and a quarter for the £165,000 Group 2 at York.

Wathnan Racing’s son of Frankel came fifth of nine over the straight mile at Royal Ascot in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes. Previously, he’d also finished in mid-division in top-class company in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Racing advisor to his Owners, Wathan, Richard Brown said: “He showed a lot of zip when he won the Earl of Sefton (over nine furlongs at Newmarket) and so we’ve had a crack at a mile.

“And he hasn’t got the zip of those top milers, so we’re finally back to a mile and a quarter. I think that’s where his future lies. He’s still lightly raced and I think York will suit him. He’s already run well there in the Dante and it looks a very good race on paper, as you’d expect for the grade and the prize money.

“John and Thady seem very happy with him. The quicker the ground, the better.”

Damysus also holds an entry for the £1.5million Juddmonte International, which will be staged at York on Wednesday 19 August.

But Brown added: “Reading reports it looks like that’s going to be a clash between Constitution River and Ombudsman. We’ve got to be realistic – Damysus is a very nice colt, but we’re quite a long way off that.”

York’s latest two-day meeting is part of the Sky Bet Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival. The fixture begins on Friday evening when the British EBF Lyric Fillies’ Stakes is the highlight.

Eleven fillies and mares have been entered in the extended mile and a quarter Listed contest. Saturday’s seven-race card starts at 1.30pm with the Sky Bet ‘Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe’ Handicap.