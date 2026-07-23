Sky Bet York Stakes preview: Damysus on track for John & Thady Gosden

The son of Frankel looked to have the world at his feet when routing his rivals on his return over nine furlongs in the Group Three Betway Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket in April.

Following that effort a decision was made to revert the four-year-old back down to a mile to contest the Group One BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and then the Queen Anne Stakes at the same level at Royal Ascot.

Although not disgracing himself in either contest, it was clear that his future lies over further after failing to quite match the out-and-out top level milers he found himself pitched in against.

However, Gosden, who trains Damysus with his son Thady, retains plenty of faith in the Wathnan Racing-owned colt, who will return to an extended mile-and-a-quarter in the Group Two prize on the Knavesmire.

Gosden said: “Damysus belongs at ten furlongs. As long as by running in a couple of Group One mile races we haven’t messed him up mentally, which is often a worry, we hope for a good run as we are on the right ground and over the right trip.

“He looked good in the Earl Of Sefton, but I’m not sure he beat much that day.

“He is back over his right trip and we haven’t complicated his mind. He has been fine at home in the run-up to the race.”