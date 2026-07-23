Sky Bet York Stakes preview: Damysus on track for John & Thady Gosden

John Gosden feels Damysus has plenty in his favour in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday providing he can mentally handle the step back up in trip.
The son of Frankel looked to have the world at his feet when routing his rivals on his return over nine furlongs in the Group Three Betway Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket in April.
Following that effort a decision was made to revert the four-year-old back down to a mile to contest the Group One BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and then the Queen Anne Stakes at the same level at Royal Ascot.
Although not disgracing himself in either contest, it was clear that his future lies over further after failing to quite match the out-and-out top level milers he found himself pitched in against.
However, Gosden, who trains Damysus with his son Thady, retains plenty of faith in the Wathnan Racing-owned colt, who will return to an extended mile-and-a-quarter in the Group Two prize on the Knavesmire.
Gosden said: “Damysus belongs at ten furlongs. As long as by running in a couple of Group One mile races we haven’t messed him up mentally, which is often a worry, we hope for a good run as we are on the right ground and over the right trip.
“He looked good in the Earl Of Sefton, but I’m not sure he beat much that day.
“He is back over his right trip and we haven’t complicated his mind. He has been fine at home in the run-up to the race.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.