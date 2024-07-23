A facile winner of the London Gold Cup on his three-year-old debut, the Saxon Warrior colt then charged home from an uncompromising position to finish second to Jayarebe in last month’s Hampton Court Stakes.

Having arguably been an unlucky loser in that Group Three contest, King’s Gambit is being readied to test the water at Group Two level in what looks a potentially mouthwatering contest on the Knavesmire this weekend.

Charlton said: “He’s in good form and he’s all set. He’s had a good prep since (Royal Ascot) and is working well. It will be interesting up in grade against the older horses. It’s always been a likely plan to go to York. There aren’t that many options for three-year-olds, that’s the crux of it. You either go in against the older horses or wait for France (Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville) in the middle of August, so this is what we’re trying.”

William Buick has been on board King’s Gambit for each of his two previous starts this season, but he is required to ride at Ascot on Saturday, where his likely mounts include Rebel’s Romance in the King George.