Sky Bet Sunday Series tips: Ed Watson Hamilton best bets

THE BEST BET JORDANS ELECTRICS (17:15 Hamilton)

No one has targeted the Sky Bet Sunday Series with more oomph than Jim Goldie and Hamilton’s leading trainer over the last five years is sure to have primed many of his 11 runners to peak at this fixture.

His four winners from the opening two rounds at Musselburgh are all back in action in South Lanarkshire as they seek a second success that will move them to within one of scooping the £100,000 bonus on offer to connections of the first horse to win three times.

That six-figure bounty, which Goldie was the first to claim two years ago with Letsbefrank, is not the main aim for JORDANS ELECTRIC. But another win at Hamilton most definitely is. Five consecutive wins here in 2024 - including setting a track records over both 5f and 6f - moved him past the likes of Economic Crisis and Hopes N Dreams as the winning-most horse in Hamilton’s history with nine victories.

He’s since been joined on mark by Iris Dancer (watch for her when returns here next month of a handy-looking mark), but the opportunity to become the first to reach double digits is not one Goldie or his locally-based owners will want to pass up. Not when he’s unbeaten in his last five visits here.

Despite having turned ten, Jordan Electrics showed a new string to his bow with big runs upped to 7f at Newmarket and then in Ascot’s Victoria Cup last weekend. While those encouraging efforts have potentially opened new doors for later in the campaign, I’m inclined to think it’s this race connections have been working back from as an early-season goal.

Jordan Electrics didn’t run at Hamilton during a winless 2025 as his mark had climbed above the ratings ceiling for any of the track’s feature sprints. Yet solid efforts in the Constantine at York’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival and the Portland at Doncaster, off 10lb and 9lb higher, showed he remains a force to be reckoned with even in the autumn of his career.

A stall nine draw looks ideal for Paul Mulrennan, who’s back on for the first time this season, to sit on the tails of trailblazers Station X (stall 10) and Mon Na Slieve (11) and pounce.

Like class-climbing stable-mate Woohoo, who got back on the up with a win at the latest Musselburgh leg of the Series, decent ground is key to Jordan Electrics’ chances (15 of his 16 wins on good or quicker). An unsettled forecast needs to be monitored, therefore.

But assuming Hamilton escapes the kind of beefy showers that hit the track earlier this week, Goldie’s old boy - who comes out marginally Timeform top-rated - is worth backing to raise the roof at his happiest hunting ground.

Second-best is Reigning Profit, who can be a hostage to fortune in these races. That’s been the case on all four starts this season, where he’s not had the breaks and finished with running left. Now 5lb below his last winning mark, a clearer passage should see him on the premises for the in-form Ruth Carr.

The Inside Track: “Jordans Electrics break course records on quick ground, so we’ll have to see what the forecast does because Hamilton could catch some rain. I wasn’t sure if he’d stay 7f but he’s shown he does. Coming back to 5f doesn’t worry me, although I might be forced to change my mind afterwards!" - Jim Goldie, trainer