Sky Bet Sunday Series tips: Ed Watson Hamilton best bets

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson fancies a Sky Bet Sunday Series specialist to enjoy a red-letter day on home turf as five potential bonus hunters face off at Hamilton.
THE BEST BET
JORDANS ELECTRICS (17:15 Hamilton)
No one has targeted the Sky Bet Sunday Series with more oomph than Jim Goldie and Hamilton’s leading trainer over the last five years is sure to have primed many of his 11 runners to peak at this fixture.
His four winners from the opening two rounds at Musselburgh are all back in action in South Lanarkshire as they seek a second success that will move them to within one of scooping the £100,000 bonus on offer to connections of the first horse to win three times.
That six-figure bounty, which Goldie was the first to claim two years ago with Letsbefrank, is not the main aim for JORDANS ELECTRIC. But another win at Hamilton most definitely is. Five consecutive wins here in 2024 - including setting a track records over both 5f and 6f - moved him past the likes of Economic Crisis and Hopes N Dreams as the winning-most horse in Hamilton’s history with nine victories.
He’s since been joined on mark by Iris Dancer (watch for her when returns here next month of a handy-looking mark), but the opportunity to become the first to reach double digits is not one Goldie or his locally-based owners will want to pass up. Not when he’s unbeaten in his last five visits here.
Despite having turned ten, Jordan Electrics showed a new string to his bow with big runs upped to 7f at Newmarket and then in Ascot’s Victoria Cup last weekend. While those encouraging efforts have potentially opened new doors for later in the campaign, I’m inclined to think it’s this race connections have been working back from as an early-season goal.
Jordan Electrics didn’t run at Hamilton during a winless 2025 as his mark had climbed above the ratings ceiling for any of the track’s feature sprints. Yet solid efforts in the Constantine at York’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival and the Portland at Doncaster, off 10lb and 9lb higher, showed he remains a force to be reckoned with even in the autumn of his career.
A stall nine draw looks ideal for Paul Mulrennan, who’s back on for the first time this season, to sit on the tails of trailblazers Station X (stall 10) and Mon Na Slieve (11) and pounce.
Like class-climbing stable-mate Woohoo, who got back on the up with a win at the latest Musselburgh leg of the Series, decent ground is key to Jordan Electrics’ chances (15 of his 16 wins on good or quicker). An unsettled forecast needs to be monitored, therefore.
But assuming Hamilton escapes the kind of beefy showers that hit the track earlier this week, Goldie’s old boy - who comes out marginally Timeform top-rated - is worth backing to raise the roof at his happiest hunting ground.
Second-best is Reigning Profit, who can be a hostage to fortune in these races. That’s been the case on all four starts this season, where he’s not had the breaks and finished with running left. Now 5lb below his last winning mark, a clearer passage should see him on the premises for the in-form Ruth Carr.
The Inside Track: “Jordans Electrics break course records on quick ground, so we’ll have to see what the forecast does because Hamilton could catch some rain. I wasn’t sure if he’d stay 7f but he’s shown he does. Coming back to 5f doesn’t worry me, although I might be forced to change my mind afterwards!" - Jim Goldie, trainer
THE NEXT BEST
MONTEZUMA (18:15 Hamilton)
With Jordans Electrics going for the five-furlong 0-90, owner-mate MONTEZUMA has been switched to take up an entry in the 0-80 over six.
I won’t go over old ground as to why this son of Blue Print makes the shortlist again three weeks on from finding only one too good in his bid to bring up a second Series success at Musselburgh last time. In short, I’m convinced this late-maturing Godolphin cast-off will prove better than a 79-rated sprinter come the end of the season. Way better with any luck.
A notably strong traveller, Montezuma perhaps saw too much daylight behind Ziggy’s Triton, who was the beneficiary of a fine Jason Hart ride to get across from stall three on Scotland’s east coast, and maybe overraced slightly as a result.
That poses a concern stepping back up to 6f on a stiff track here, but he’s bred to stay this trip and it’s worth noting he was an unlucky loser (slowly away, then denied a clear run) over this course and distance on his handicap debut last summer. FWIW, he’s also Timeform top-rated.
The Inside Track: “I’d be happier if we were sticking to 5f, but he should be fine over the six. It’s certainly the lesser race of the two. Some of these Blue Points can be quite enthusiastic and they’d go out and do too much each day if you let them. We possibly did a bit too much with Montezuma at home before his last run and maybe just took the edge off him. We’ve done things slightly differently with him since then.” - Jim Goldie, trainer
THE TREBLE BET
LETSBEFRANK (18:45 Hamilton)
Fast Fred, Krissy and LETSBEFRANK are all chasing a second win in the series and it’s the 2024 bonus bagger who gets the nod to put himself in pole position of a repeat ahead of the next installment at Thirsk in a fortnight by landing this apprentices-only finale.
Letsbefrank came from a seemingly hopeless position to chin Fast Fred on the line over the extended 1m4f at Musselburgh last time. A 2lb pull in the weights for that neck defeat should, theoretically, just about tip the balance back Fast Fred’s way.
However, it’s hard to overstate just how much of an advantage it was to race on, or at least close, to the speed that day as Fast Fred did (two of the winners made all the running, another was prominent behind two pace-pushers who stuck on to fill the places).
Letsbefrank deserves extra credit for making up the guts of 10 lengths to reel in the long-time leader having turned into the straight as back marker under Lauren Young. A 4lb rise may well prove lenient then for a horse who appears to be over whatever caused him to go through the motions last year, when a series of slow starts contributed to his general malaise.
He’ll need a well-run race with no break in the tempo dropping back to 1m3f for the first time since winning a version of this race two years ago. With the free-going Krissy and a third Goldie contender Furhaan, who made the running last time, also in the line-up, there’s every chance he’ll get it.
The Inside Track: “I’m hoping Krissy goes very fast and either stays there, or Letsbefrank comes home strongly to nab her. They’ve both won once in the series this year and it would be ironic if Frank was to win the bonus again. I also had him in the 1m5f race, as that trip would be better for him, but that looks a tasty race, which is why we’ve opted for this one instead. He won’t mind any rain.” - Jim Goldie, trainer
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