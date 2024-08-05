Sky Bet Lowther aim for Betty Clover at Ebor Festival

The grey has been faring well all year for her trainer, winning smartly on debut at Bath in April and then placing second in a Salisbury conditions race next time out.

At York Betty Clover stepped up to Listed level in the Marygate and at 12-1 she shone on the Knavesmire, winning by half a length in a field of 15 under usual rider Georgia Dobie.

The filly then went to Royal Ascot for the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes, and though beaten five and a half lengths into eighth place she was far from disgraced when facing 23 rivals and crossing the line fourth among the bunch of horses she was racing with.

Her next run came in the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes when returning to Ascot to step up to six furlongs, and there Betty Clover produced another admirable run to come home the runner-up when only half a length behind Ollie Sangster’s Simmering (replay below).