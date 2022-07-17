Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Oli Bell - hosting the Sky Bet Sunday Series
Oli Bell: Two from two over the weekend

Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge

By Sporting Life
17:42 · SUN July 17, 2022

Oli Bell backed up his Saturday winner with an 8/1 scorer on day two of Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge at Redcar.

A host the leading northern stables are joined by Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.

All money raised goes to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity and, after the Easterby team made £410 on day one by having £25 each-way on their 12/1 winner Motarajel, The Opening Show presenter Bell starred on Sunday.

He struck with Pespi Cat (11/4) on Saturday and doubled up courtesy of 8/1 chance Bearwith in the nine-furlong Redcar Cricket Club Handicap, while Team Richard joined the party with some profits courtesy of 5/4 shot Red Force One in the Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Apprentice Handicap.

The Challenge resumes at Catterick on Wednesday afternoon.

Redcar Sunday winners:

Oli Bell - Bearwith (8/1)

Team Richard Fahey - Red Force One (5/4)

Ripon Saturday winners:

Team Sporting Life - £50 win Gibside (5/2)

Team Karl Burke - £50 win Gibside (5/2)

Team Tim Easterby - £25 each-way Motarakel (12/1)

Ed Chamberlin- £50 Wait To Excel (6//4)

Oli Bell - £50 Pepsi Cat (11/4)

Alex Hammond - £25 each-way Bollin Joan (Third at 6/1)

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING