A host the leading northern stables are joined by Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.

All money raised goes to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity and, after the Easterby team made £410 on day one by having £25 each-way on their 12/1 winner Motarajel, The Opening Show presenter Bell starred on Sunday.

He struck with Pespi Cat (11/4) on Saturday and doubled up courtesy of 8/1 chance Bearwith in the nine-furlong Redcar Cricket Club Handicap, while Team Richard joined the party with some profits courtesy of 5/4 shot Red Force One in the Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Apprentice Handicap.

The Challenge resumes at Catterick on Wednesday afternoon.