Oli Bell backed up his Saturday winner with an 8/1 scorer on day two of Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge at Redcar.
A host the leading northern stables are joined by Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.
All money raised goes to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity and, after the Easterby team made £410 on day one by having £25 each-way on their 12/1 winner Motarajel, The Opening Show presenter Bell starred on Sunday.
He struck with Pespi Cat (11/4) on Saturday and doubled up courtesy of 8/1 chance Bearwith in the nine-furlong Redcar Cricket Club Handicap, while Team Richard joined the party with some profits courtesy of 5/4 shot Red Force One in the Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Apprentice Handicap.
The Challenge resumes at Catterick on Wednesday afternoon.
Oli Bell - Bearwith (8/1)
Team Richard Fahey - Red Force One (5/4)
Team Sporting Life - £50 win Gibside (5/2)
Team Karl Burke - £50 win Gibside (5/2)
Team Tim Easterby - £25 each-way Motarakel (12/1)
Ed Chamberlin- £50 Wait To Excel (6//4)
Oli Bell - £50 Pepsi Cat (11/4)
Alex Hammond - £25 each-way Bollin Joan (Third at 6/1)