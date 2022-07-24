Sporting Life
Trainer Karl Burke
Oli Bell - tops the leaderboard

Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge: Team Karl Burke win

By Sporting Life
19:29 · SUN July 24, 2022

Congratulations to Team Karl Burke who came out on top in the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge.

A host the leading northern stables were joined by Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.

All money raised went to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity and, surprisingly, Oli Bell sat at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round.

However, he was pipped at the post by the Burke team who found 7/2 winner Piecderesistance. Team Johnston were also on the scoreboard at Pontefract with a 7/2 chance, their own Can To Can in the opener.

When Dapper Dan beat a retreat in the finale, victory was confirmed for Team Burke who raised an impressive £762.50 for the charity.

Final standings in the tipping challenge

Bell finished second on £679 ahead of the Johnston team (575) and the fast-starting Team Tim Easterby on £525.

In total, £6000 was raised for New Beginnings..

Pontefract Sunday winners:

Team Karl Burke - Piecederesistance (7/2)

Team Mark Johnston - Can To Can (7/2)

York Saturday winners:

Team Kevin Ryan - Catch The Paddy (5/4)

Thirsk and York Friday winners:

Oli Bell - Metahorse (5/6)

Alex Hammond - Gabrial The Wire (15/2, placed)

Team Kevin Ryan - Levitate (5/2)

Team Sporting Life - Ghaly (5/2)

Team Karl Burke - Miss Brazen (9/4)

Michael Shinners - Pink Crystal (2/1)

Team Tim Easterby - Danzan (11/2, placed)

Team Johnston - Levitate (5/2) & Ghaly (5/2)

Doncaster Thursday winners:

Team Burke - Oviedo (3/1)

Team O'Meara - Animato (7/2)

Alex Hammond - Eagle's Way (8/11)

Ed Chamberlin - Willem Twee (8/15)

Catterick Wednesday winners:

  • Team Easterby - Tar Heel EW (5/1, placed)
  • Alex Hammond - Liberty Breeze (9/4)
  • Team O'Meara - Liangal Hope (evens)

Redcar Sunday winners:

  • Oli Bell - Bearwith (8/1)
  • Team Richard Fahey - Red Force One (5/4)

Ripon Saturday winners:

  • Team Sporting Life - Gibside (5/2)
  • Team Karl Burke - Gibside (5/2)
  • Team Tim Easterby - Motarajel EW (12/1)
  • Ed Chamberlin - Wait To Excel (6//4)
  • Oli Bell - Pepsi Cat (11/4)
  • Alex Hammond - Bollin Joan EW (6/1, placed)

