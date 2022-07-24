A host the leading northern stables were joined by Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.

All money raised went to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity and, surprisingly, Oli Bell sat at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round.

However, he was pipped at the post by the Burke team who found 7/2 winner Piecderesistance. Team Johnston were also on the scoreboard at Pontefract with a 7/2 chance, their own Can To Can in the opener.

When Dapper Dan beat a retreat in the finale, victory was confirmed for Team Burke who raised an impressive £762.50 for the charity.