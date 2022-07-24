Owen Burrows’ hot streak continued on Sunday when Alflaila lit up a gloomy afternoon at Pontefract to land the Listed Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes.

Second to Mighty Ulysses in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket when last sighted, the son of Dark Angel was sent off the 7-2 second-favourite for this one-mile event in West Yorkshire and was held up in last place by jockey Jim Crowley in the early stages. It was the tough course-and-distance winner Marie’s Diamond who set the early pace and put the pedal down on the turn for home. And although Roger Fell’s six-year-old was able to beat off the Godolphin pair of Modern News and Dubai Icon, she had no answer to Alflaila, who pounced once shown daylight by Crowley in the closing stages to record a taking victory. Burrows was saddling his third big winner of July following the victories of Anmaat in the John Smith’s Cup and Minzaal in the Hackwood Stakes, and the Farncombe Down Stables handler thinks there could be plenty more to come from the winner moving forward.

