Our man with his recommendations of how to make the most of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, both on and off the track.

Friday 17th July: Pontefract (Evening) I used to live very close to this town. I’m still only about 15 minutes away; I’ve not wandered much in my 50-odd years on this planet. Anyway, a magnificent launchpad for the Festival is Ponte, the home of Liquorice, Haribo and a castle where it’s believed King Richard II died. He would again if he saw what’s left of it now. Oliver Cromwell laid siege to the place in 1648 and it was demolished a year later. Don’t say you don’t learn anything in these articles. Please, don't again. Have a pint at the Robin Hood before racing, there’s a decent Wetherspoons near the bus station if it’s been a testing punting day on the way home. But be aware there are two train stations in the town and if you end up at Tanshelf by the racecourse, you’re fine if you like a slow trip to Leeds or are bound for Knottingley. Anything more exoctic requires a 15-minute walk to Monkhill. Punting Pointers: Go for low draws in sprints. Tim Easterby usually has a winner.

Pontefract Castle - now

Saturday 18th July: Ripon They used to open the show for this Festival with balloons released in an emotional ceremony. There might still be, I don’t know. It’s a lovely racecourse, great one for viewing and to take the family to. If you’re in need of spiritual guidance before or after racing you can choose between the Cathedral in the city or a short drive to Fountains Abbey. That’s free entry to both English Heritage and National Trust members but they don’t like to give out guides to those from the Heritage side. An ale in the One Eyed Rat is recommended, if you want one within walking distance of the racecourse there’s the Furlong And Furrow. It used to be called the Black-A-Moor Inn. I once stayed there on a stag do under that guise and ended up being banned from it, not through any of my own nocturnal actions. Snuck back in for a Sunday lunch 23 years later, though. Ord 1-0 The Fun Police. Punting Pointers: Back something that has run well there before, don’t back anything that is having it’s third career start. Tim Easterby will have a winner.

Ripon Racecourse - now

Saturday 18th July: Doncaster (Evening) Summer Saturday Series - The Ultimate 80s Is this definitely part of the Festival? It will get my full run-down for the Thursday meeting thank you. The marketing campaign for this fixture says: “Get ready to relive the best of the 80s with an evening at the races you won't forget! As part of our Meadowhall Summer Saturday Series, we're bringing you a race evening like no other. On Saturday, 18th July, join us for an evening featuring all the best hits from the iconic decade, thrilling live horse racing, and a nostalgic atmosphere that will take you back in time." I won’t be going. The last thing I need is being transported back to a very misjudged Club 18-30 holiday to Ibiza in 1989.

Sunday 19th July: Redcar, Circus Family Fun Day I like Redcar, the trainers like Redcar and the kids should love Redcar on Sunday as they can learn "circus skills in the big top, go crazy on the bouncy castles, visit the face-painter, and cheer your winners over the finishing line.” That's very kind of them. I’ll ask those manning the gates to hand out copies of my bets so they know which ones to root for. Don’t be put off by the fact you have to drive through a graveyard to get to the track. It’s a great viewing course, lovely atmosphere and you can head to the beach before or after racing and have a round of crazy golf nearby. Rita’s Pantry is good for a soothing ale which the kids will demand you enjoy in peace and if you have a good day, it’s only at ten-minute drive to Saltburn where the Seaview Restaurant has lovely – well... sea views. Punting Pointers: Back Tim Easterby horses that David Allan is returning to the saddle on and anything Ed Bethell runs. Anything.

Redcar Racecourse - now

Monday 20th July: Beverley (Evening) Ah, good old Beverley. Another lovely spot. Unless you’re in the car park an hour after Ladies’ Day when it's like you've been teleported back to the days of Ancient Rome. This is a great fixture. Don’t walk the course if you’re a short-runner as you need crampons to get up the final incline. Don’t believe anyone who tells you there’s a River Bever close by as I did for 31 years. Don’t go up on the Minster roof unless they’ve improved the health-and-safety from when I was there when at junior school; 14 terrified kids crawling back to a small gap to get back inside with only a shin-high wall for protection. Those were the days. There are so many good pubs around, The Monks Walk my choice for a soothing pre or post-race ale. Plenty of decent places to eat. You’ll enjoy Beverley but I repeat, don’t go up on the Minster roof unless things have changed. Punting Pointers: Tim Easterby and David Allan will have a winner.

Beverey Minster - now

Wednesday 22nd July: Catterick Family Fun Day Things aren’t what they used to be at Catterick. The open-air gents toilet that was overlooked by a corner of the grandstand is long gone and replaced by modern, spotless facilities. It’s a nice place to visit now and if you're taking the crew along to family fun day there are attractions galore in the course enclosure. The Crown in Brompton On Swale is the best pub in Brompton On Swale. It’s also the only pub in Brompton On Swale but is a Nap for a pre or post-race feed and soothing pint. Punting Pointers: David Allan and Tim Easterby will have a winner. James Owen and Karl Burke are likely to have one too if they have a runner.

Catterick Racecourse - now

Thursday 23rd July: Doncaster Autism In Racing Day and Racehorse Syndicates Association Town Moor for a second time. Go by train and have a soothing pre or-post racing beer at the Draughtsman Alehouse on Platform 3B. Will be one of your biggest winners of the week. The course is walkable from the station if you’ve still got good knees and a relentless stride; buses or taxis help those of us with neither. Donny is always a good day out and supporting a very, very worthy cause too. Can’t recommend many other soothing ale houses in the city centre, mind. I'm sure there are some. I’m just drawn to Platform 3B like a moth to a flame. Don’t just jump on the first train you see from there though as I once did, unless you live in Cleethorpes, Sheffield or Liverpool, plus any stops in between. Which I don’t. Punting pointers: Big change here. This isn’t Easterby and Allan territory. We tend to let the southern softies have a winner or five on these cards. David O’Meara is the man if you’re a proud Yorkshireman or Yorkshirewoman looking to rally behind one of your own. Well, he trains in Yorkshire - you know what I mean.

Doncaster Racecourse - now

Friday 24th July: Thirsk Family Fun Day Another lovely spot and plenty of free kids’ entertainment on offer. Gracie and Erin are providing live musical entertainment which I hope isn’t my daughter and her friend unless you’re a fan of KPop Demon Hunters. There’s a real ale bar, for a soothing ale, and plenty of good pubs if you want one before you get there. The Little 3 is my pick, lovely beer garden if the sun is cracking the flags. If you’re after something more high-end the Crab & Lobster is magnificent, but costs a few quid. You can have a room with a hot-tub plus wonderful seafood. But I’ll be in the Little 3. Looking for shade. Punting pointers: Michael Dods will run plenty and probably have a winner. Grant Tuer won’t run as many and will probably have a winner.

Thirsk Racecourse - now

Friday 24th July: York (Evening) Craig David Presents TS5 Why is David Craig presenting TS5? It is a new car? A boy band he’s launching? No. It’s "a globally renowned party brand blending a live DJ set, old-school R&B, UK garage, and house with Craig's signature live vocals and MCing". And to think I offered William Derby exactly the same combination for only a fraction of the price. Welcome to the jewel in the Yorkshire racing crown and if you don’t enjoy Musical Showcase Weekend you’re doing it wrong. So much to explore in the city too, countless pubs and restaurants and if you want to know what the Vikings used to smell like, they have just the place for you too. Punting pointers: Back those drawn low in the sprints

Craig David - now

Saturday 25th July: York Tom Grennan What more is there to add? Just go, you’ll love it. Don’t go the Maltings as I’ve recommended in the past, though. It’s disappeared and the building is now an Irish-themed pub and nothing like the one down the road from the Lord Bagenal in Leighlinbridge. This is a meeting where you can eat in Delrios restaurant without bumping into members of the racing press room or the entire Racing TV presenters roster which clearly has its appeal. Soothing ales at The Last Drop Inn and The Golden Slipper are recommended. So is the food at Little Italy. But you can barely go wrong. Unless you haven't done enough research on the music act. I knew almost all of Faith Hill's songs verbatim before the June meeting only for Becky to turn up. Punting pointers: Back those drawn low in the sprints and anything the Gosdens or Roger Varian run.