Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Latest updates

A host of top trainers will again be in action as the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge returns for 2026.
Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, Charlie Johnston, David O’Meara, John & Sean Quinn and Kevin Ryan will be doing battle across the eight days of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival and they are up against Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond Michael Shinners, Head of Sports PR for the sponsors, and the Sporting Life team.
Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.
The first meeting is at Pontefract on Friday evening and the selections will appear here around 10:30 on the morning of the fixture.
Sky Bet Tipping Challenge - sponsors bet:
- 9/2 Bell
- 5 O'Meara, Quinn
- 8 Hammond, Burke Fahey
- 10 Easterby, Ryan, Shinners
- 12 Sporting Life
- 14 Johnston
- 20 Chamberlin
Full list of racecourses and dates
BOOK NOW Friday July 17 – Pontefract (Evening)
BOOK NOW Saturday July 18 – Ripon
BOOK NOW Saturday July 18 – Doncaster (Evening) Summer Saturday Series – The Ultimate 80s
BOOK NOW Sunday July 19 – Redcar, Circus Family Fun Day
BOOK NOW Monday July 20 – Beverley (Evening)
BOOK NOW Wednesday July 22 – Catterick Family Fun Day
BOOK NOW Thursday July 23 – Doncaster Autism In Racing Day and Racehorse Syndicates Association
BOOK NOW Friday July 24 – Thirsk Family Fun Day
BOOK NOW Friday July 24 – York (Evening) Craig David Presents TS5
BOOK NOW Saturday July 25 – York Tom Grennan
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