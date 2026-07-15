Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Latest updates

Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, Charlie Johnston, David O’Meara, John & Sean Quinn and Kevin Ryan will be doing battle across the eight days of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival and they are up against Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond Michael Shinners, Head of Sports PR for the sponsors, and the Sporting Life team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.

The first meeting is at Pontefract on Friday evening and the selections will appear here around 10:30 on the morning of the fixture.

Sky Bet Tipping Challenge - sponsors bet: