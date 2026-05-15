Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes report, reaction and analysis

Lilt made a successful start to her three-year-old campaign in the Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (registered as the Michael Seely Memorial) at York.
Trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand, the daughter of Lope De Vega was overcoming a 203-day layoff in the mile Listed event having won her sole start as a juvenile at Doncaster in October, and the 13/2 chance showed an excellent attitude to reel in the front-running So Regal (7/2).
John and Thady Gosden's race-fit Ascot scorer So Regal led from the outset and still looked in command as most of her rivals came under the pump a couple of furlongs from the finish.
However, Marquand switched Lilt towards the far side of the course entering the last furlong and she responded generously, getting alongside So Regal before going on to score by a length and a half.
There was another two lengths back to 12/1 outsider Botagoz back in third, while the 3/1 favourite Pacific Mission was only fifth.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 8/1 from 50s for the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
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The winning rider told ITV Racing: "She was a little shyer out of the gates than one or two of the others. I followed the Godolphin filly who looked like one of the big dangers but she didn't take me as far into the race as I'd have liked.
"This filly changed leads a couple of times and was just struggling to really get into gear. She's only had one start, over 200 days ago where she made the running, and did the job nicely here.
"She had to learn a lot today on the job and I thought she did it well and hit the line strong which was great."
Maureen Haggas added: "She's a lovely filly, beautifully-bred and has trained nicely this spring. I thought she went through a green patch where she was very climby and it took a while for the penny to drop. I'm not sure it dropped 100% but she got the job done.
"Hopefully there's a lot improvement there because she was very green. You couldn't have asked any more today. Where she goes next is for James (Wigan), her owner, and William but it looked to me like she'd want another little step before she took a big step."
Regal the one for Royal duties?
Seven fillies with Group 1 entries went to post for the Michael Seely, including four who were protecting unblemished records, and the race looks likely to live up to its billing in the fulness of time.
So Regal was a key form horse on the back of her classy novice win under a penalty at Ascot and she clearly came to York race-fit having also won her maiden earlier this season at Newmarket’s Craven meeting.
Her jockey Danny Tudhope attempted to put that match-practice to good use and she emerged with considerable credit in spite of defeat, but So Regal had no answer to the finishing kick of Lilt, one of the unbeaten fillies having made a successful start to her career in a soft-ground, seven-furlong maiden at Doncaster in the autumn.
Beautifully bred, being a half-sister to quality performers Doom and Kilt, out of a half-sister to Group 1 scorer Sulk, the daughter of Lope De Vega had skipped last month’s 10-furlong Pretty Polly at Newmarket on account of the quick conditions and she appeared to need every yard of the mile in order to assert her dominance on the Knavesmire.
That she did, though, in spite of obvious signs of greenness when the tempo first increased, and with this smart seasonal debut behind her it would be no surprise to see connections giving serious thought to running Lilt in next month’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, in which she would likely meet 1000 Guineas winner True Love.
Maureen Haggas’ quotes in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s race, however, tempered enthusiasm over such a swift jump to the top table, and perhaps a step up to middle-distances and the Curragh’s Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) might end up being considered a more suitable target.
Haggas won that summer highlight with four-year-old Urban Fox in 2018 and the stable also struck gold in the race with Cheveley Park Stud’s Chorist 22 years ago.
The Cheveley Park-owned So Regal, as already touched on, went down fighting by a length and a half and beat off the rest comfortably enough having raced quite aggressively through the first half of the race.
She would not look out of place in the Coronation herself, having the Ascot form in the book already, and having something help take her into the race rather than having to do all of her own donkey work would also likely produce a better level of performance. (Matt Brocklebank)
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