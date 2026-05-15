Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes report, reaction and analysis

Lilt made a successful start to her three-year-old campaign in the Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (registered as the Michael Seely Memorial) at York.

Trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand, the daughter of Lope De Vega was overcoming a 203-day layoff in the mile Listed event having won her sole start as a juvenile at Doncaster in October, and the 13/2 chance showed an excellent attitude to reel in the front-running So Regal (7/2). John and Thady Gosden's race-fit Ascot scorer So Regal led from the outset and still looked in command as most of her rivals came under the pump a couple of furlongs from the finish. However, Marquand switched Lilt towards the far side of the course entering the last furlong and she responded generously, getting alongside So Regal before going on to score by a length and a half. There was another two lengths back to 12/1 outsider Botagoz back in third, while the 3/1 favourite Pacific Mission was only fifth. Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 8/1 from 50s for the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

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The winning rider told ITV Racing: "She was a little shyer out of the gates than one or two of the others. I followed the Godolphin filly who looked like one of the big dangers but she didn't take me as far into the race as I'd have liked. "This filly changed leads a couple of times and was just struggling to really get into gear. She's only had one start, over 200 days ago where she made the running, and did the job nicely here. "She had to learn a lot today on the job and I thought she did it well and hit the line strong which was great." Maureen Haggas added: "She's a lovely filly, beautifully-bred and has trained nicely this spring. I thought she went through a green patch where she was very climby and it took a while for the penny to drop. I'm not sure it dropped 100% but she got the job done. "Hopefully there's a lot improvement there because she was very green. You couldn't have asked any more today. Where she goes next is for James (Wigan), her owner, and William but it looked to me like she'd want another little step before she took a big step."