“We’re going to Melbourne” chanted some of the younger members of the winning entourage – and Magical Zoe is doing exactly that.

Her victory in the Sky Bet Ebor secured a berth in the Cup that stops a nation and jubilant owners Patrick and Scott Bryceland plus trainer Henry De Bromhead seem in no mood to spurn the invitation. In fact it was part of the attraction in coming here in the first place, to the richest handicap staged in the UK. And they travelled in more than hope. The winner, drawn one, was sent off the 11/2 favourite having been 16/1 at the start of the month and ran out a dominant winner. Willie Mullins saddled the fifth home Hipop De Loire having won the race last season with Absurde.

Storm Lilian brought strong winds to this part of North Yorkshire on Thursday night and as a result leaves and twigs on the ground gave the place a very autumnal feel. York is the last of the great summer festivals in the UK, a final chance to party in the sun before the relentless drawing in of the nights. And seeing de Bromhead speaking after a big-race success, it was hard to escape the feeling that we know what’s just around the corner. But it’s also a day to concentrate on the here and now. “It’s amazing, a race that you grow up watching and I probably never dreamt I could win it but here we are, we’ve won it,” de Bromhead smiled. “The lads were always keen to go on the Flat. Alex Elliott who bought her for them has been keen to go since they’ve had her. “We were going to go last year but didn’t in the end, she’d had a tough old season and we decided to give it a go this season instead and it’s worked out brilliantly. “The guys said to start at the Ebor and work back and that’s what we did and it’s incredible the plan has worked out. “We had to have our three runs, we were slightly on the back foot then and had to have them by July 20, but it all fell into place. With good horses everything is made a fraction easier. “We gave her one run on the Flat in April and then gave her a break and her class saw her win in Down Royal and then we went to Fairyhouse where she ran very well again. “We hoped we could improve her again and thankfully we have. The team at home have done an amazing job. “I know co-owner Paddy wanted to go to Melbourne and now we have a win and you’re in so really have to start talking and thinking about that.”