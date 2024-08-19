Sky Bet Ebor preview: Harbour Wind tops 28 acceptors

Top weight Harbour Wind forms part of a strong Irish contingent among the 28 confirmations for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor.

Dermot Weld’s four-year-old was a Listed winner on his only outing to date this term and will have to give weight to all bar Brian Ellison’s classy Tashkhan if he is to be successful. Ellison could also run his Northumberland Plate winner Onesmoothoperator, who will be chasing a famous double. As well as Harbour Wind from Ireland, Aidan O’Brien could run the strong ante-post fancy Queenstown, Jessica Harrington has left in Yashin and Gavin Cromwell is set to be represented by his smart dual-purpose performer My Mate Mozzie.

