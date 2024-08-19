Sky Bet Ebor preview: Harbour Wind tops 28 acceptors

Top weight Harbour Wind forms part of a strong Irish contingent among the 28 confirmations for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor.
Dermot Weld’s four-year-old was a Listed winner on his only outing to date this term and will have to give weight to all bar Brian Ellison’s classy Tashkhan if he is to be successful.
Ellison could also run his Northumberland Plate winner Onesmoothoperator, who will be chasing a famous double.
As well as Harbour Wind from Ireland, Aidan O’Brien could run the strong ante-post fancy Queenstown, Jessica Harrington has left in Yashin and Gavin Cromwell is set to be represented by his smart dual-purpose performer My Mate Mozzie.
Willie Mullins, chasing a third win in the race, may run Hipop De Loire or Lot Of Joy. However, he has taken out Royal Ascot winner Belloccio, who is entered over timber at Kilbeggan.
Henry de Bromhead’s useful hurdler Magical Zoe is another in the mix from the Emerald Isle.
The trainer said: “Magical Zoe is in good form. She’ll head for the Ebor next weekend and we’ll see how she goes. She had a nice run at Fairyhouse on her last start.”
Those well fancied for the home team include the William Haggas-trained Naqeeb, David O’Meara’s Epic Poet and the Andrew Balding trio of Relentless Voyager, Fairbanks and Night Sparkle.
Naqeeb is owned by Shadwell and their assistant racing manager Richard Hills said: “It’s a competitive race. You don’t want to be drawn on the outside – middle to inside and I think he’d have a really good each-way chance.”
