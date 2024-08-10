Sky Bet Ebor Festival: William Derby ready for the challenge

For many of us the York racing season bookends our own Flat campaign, from the rich promise of the Dante Festival through the colder, darker days in October when the leaves are falling, the nights drawing in and thoughts turn to Closutton and Ditcheat and away from Ballydoyle and Newmarket.

But the biggest four days, well they're just around the corner now, the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

It's the last of the great British summer meetings, three Group Ones, and a host of valuable pattern races and fiendishly difficult handicaps. With star names from throughout the world heading there, racegoers in the grandstand and paddock enclosure able to enjoy wonderful new facilities and connections chasing record prize-money, it's little wonder chief executive and clerk of the course William Derby is as excited as anyone on the eve of the meeting.

“We're very much looking forward to it. The site is set. The multi-million pound southern end development which we started this time last year in terms of applying for planning permission which was approved in October and the builders started as soon as the race season finished in October, is now complete," he says.

“It really transforms that area of the site and we’ll be formally opening that at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. In terms of the site, the track, the facilities, we’re all ready and in terms of the racing we’ve invested a further £400,000 in prize-money to take us up to £6.8million to attract the best horses in the world to come and race at York.

“And it looks as though the line-ups for the big races will be every bit as high quality as they’ve been before with an international element which perhaps we haven’t seen in recent years.

“That’s really exciting and in City Of Troy we have the highest rated turf colt in the world at the moment coming for the richest race we’ll have ever staged at York, the £1.25m Juddmonte International.”

There’s a genuine excitement from Derby at the prospect of a Japanese star locking horns with Aidan O’Brien’s poster boy in the Wednesday feature as well as Australian speedball Asfoora heading to the Knavesmire after her star turn at Royal Ascot and narrow Goodwood second to Big Evs under a penalty.

“It excites us as a team at the racecourse but more importantly really resonates with our racegoers at York,” he beamed. “We want to see the best horses and the best jockeys competing here.

“Last year we had Mostahdaf who was the joint highest-rated horse in Europe, win our feature race and this year we are trying to build on that. We’ve got a Grade One winner from Japan in Durezza coming for the Juddmonte International, Asfoora representing Australia, it generates interest in the track and attendance, for people to watch it on Racing TV and ITV, and it also stimulates betting activity both domestically and via World Pool in Japan. It very much excites us and is what we are all about.”