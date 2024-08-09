The Sky Bet Ebor is rarely seen as calmer waters - but the description might just work for Queenstown in 2024.

After all the son of Galileo has been getting up close and personal with Kyprios, on and off the track, for a little while now. But not any more.

Having played his part in restoring the star stayer to his place atop the division's throne, their paths at Ballydoyle and on the racecourse have diverged.

“He was Kyprios’ sparring partner and getting it every day, every day they were training and he was getting the brunt of the blows from Kyprios," trainer Aidan O'Brien said.

“He ran in all his races with him too and obviously Kyprios was in second gear and he was in top gear the whole time so the plan with him was that he would go to Ascot and run in the Queen Alexandra when Kyprios was running in the Gold Cup.