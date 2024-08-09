He won the Sky Bet Ebor with Mediterranean in 2001, and Aidan O'Brien will be represented in this year's race by Queenstown.
The Sky Bet Ebor is rarely seen as calmer waters - but the description might just work for Queenstown in 2024.
After all the son of Galileo has been getting up close and personal with Kyprios, on and off the track, for a little while now. But not any more.
Having played his part in restoring the star stayer to his place atop the division's throne, their paths at Ballydoyle and on the racecourse have diverged.
“He was Kyprios’ sparring partner and getting it every day, every day they were training and he was getting the brunt of the blows from Kyprios," trainer Aidan O'Brien said.
“He ran in all his races with him too and obviously Kyprios was in second gear and he was in top gear the whole time so the plan with him was that he would go to Ascot and run in the Queen Alexandra when Kyprios was running in the Gold Cup.
“But when we trotted him up for the vets they weren’t happy with his trot, but that’s the way he was. I understood they weren't happy to run him, obviously we knew he was fine, but we always respect those decisions.
“After that he came home, was taken away from Kypris and put by himself and the smile is back on his face again.
“We’re very happy with him, he’s in good shape and moving very well. I think everyone will be very happy with him the next time."
If the next two weeks go smoothly, the four-year-old is set to bid to provide the trainer with his second win in the great race, following in the hoofprints of Mediterranean in 2001.
“Hopefully we’re going to have him prepared well enough for York." O'Brien added.
"I think he’s running off a good mark, he’s a horse who stays very well, a gelding and a very kind horse. The Ebor is the plan and hopefully we’ll have him prepared well enough to show the best of what he can do. If he doesn't it will be there next year."
