Nic Doggett picks out the four horses that top his shortlist for Saturday's Sky Bet Dash at York.

The last two winners of the Sky Bet Dash – Rage Of Bamby and Elmonjed – have both gone on to score at Group level, while the 2023 winner Aberama Gold won the Stewards' Cup on his next start just a week later, which gives an indication of the type of progressive sprinter you need to lift York's valuable sprint prize. One of the most upwardly mobile in this year's field is Red Spells Danger who chased home Thunder Call over C&D when bidding for a hat-trick, and then lost little in defeat when fourth from this new mark at Newmarket's July Festival. He's clearly a big player once more if taking his chance, for all there is a slight suspicion that a more demanding finish suits him ideally.

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The 2012 winner Van Ellis was the last three-year-old to win this race, though, so fellow three-year-old Utmost Respect lives up to his name on this return to action with seemingly ideal trip/ground conditions, but his two-year-older stablemate Musical Touch may have stronger claims given the way he was well on top at the finish over C&D last month. Stratusnine ran well in defeat at Chester, building on a fine run over C&D in May, but his mark has edged up as a result, a comment that also applies to Evening Blues following his blitzing front-running effort here last time out when second to Hallo Spaceboy. Last year's fifth Pocklington is back for another crack, albeit from a loftier perch, while the third – Rock Opera – was out of the weights last year and could be again despite an eye-catching run in defeat here last time.

Rage Of Bamby - won the Sky Bet Dash in 2025

Making the final shortlist, however, is King Of Light who looks exactly the type who should relish racing on the Knavesmire, for all he's yet to win here. The Stuart Williams-trained four-year-old has victories at Musselburgh, Haydock (twice) and Windsor to his name, and has looked as good as ever this season. He lost all chance when rearing at the start at Ascot the other week, and I don't think he's handicapped out of things off 99. Coul Angel was second to King Of Light at Windsor and, following a headstrong performance at the more demanding arena of Ascot, has a sizeable swing at the weights. The third, Baldomero, is also better off, but there must be some ground concerns given his best turf form has come on testing going. That comment also applies to the in-form Trilby, whose resurgence has generally come on soft ground/over five furlongs. Apollo One seems to act on any ground and he rates better than able to show at Royal Ascot last month. He was 9lb higher when beaten less than four lengths by Elmonjed in 2024 and looks weighted to play a major role in one of these big handicaps. Although at the other end of his career, that comment also applies to Addison Grey who looked unlucky when third at Salisbury at the end of June, but it's his run at HQ from early-May that stands out. He was unlucky to bump into Double Rush (racing off a mark of 95) that day and the subsequent Wokingham win of that horse suggests that the Clive Cox-trained sprinter is potentially on a very lenient mark despite a small rise for recent efforts. He tops the shortlist as a result. Sky Bet Dash latest betting Sponsors bet: 5 Red Spells Danger, 11/2 Addison Grey, 7 Pocklington, 8 Musical Touch, Stratusnine, 10 Air Force One, 12 Rosing Encore, King Of Light, Lakers, 14 Bar