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Racegoers enjoy a winner
Racegoers enjoy a winner

Sky Bet customer wins almost £50,000 from a £2.50 four-fold acca

Horse Racing
Sun May 10, 2026 · 2h ago

A Sky Bet customer walked away with just short of £50,000 from a four-fold accumulator with a stake of just £2.50

On a busy day of racing and the focus for many on the Classic trials, this eagle eyed punters' attentions were elsewhere.

The first selection was Foreseen (18/1) who struck at Lingfield for before attention switched to the opener at Warwick where Redbridge Rambler (6/1) was a game winner. The remaining two selections came in the last two races at Leicester with Myna (8/1) prevailing in a blanket finish by a neck, a neck and a neck.

The successful punter didn't have an easier time of things in the last with Union Island (25/1) coming under pressure from two out but the five-year-old kept on well to win by a nose and a neck in another nerve-wracking finish [replay below].

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "What a tremendous bet to land.

"The dream started at 15:15 with Foreseen winning at 18/1 and after two further wins, the climax of the bet was Union Island who won Leicester's 20:25 at a whopping 25/1.

"Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say 'fair play, thoroughly deserved'."

The 'lucky' punter wasn't done with there as they also had a 50 pence Lucky 15 on the same selections, netting just shy of another £15,000 for a sensational Saturday.

The customer did have Sky Bet's Best Odds Guaranteed policy to thank, in part, for the scale of the returns with Foreseen selected at 14/1 and Redbridge Rambler at 6/1 - the Best Odds Guaranteed concession boosted the returns of the four-fold from 'only' £28,125 to a handsome £49,875!

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