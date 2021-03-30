Jumps jockeys title race | Harry Skelton matches pace with Brian Hughes

While Hughes was adding two winners to his tally up at Newcastle, Skelton did likewise at his local track for his brother Dan’s Warwickshire stable on King D’argent and Stylish Dancer.

Dan Skelton nonetheless pointed out that Hughes is still in front – albeit by only 129 to 126, as the title race approaches its final month – and the champion has several of the best yards in the north to call on.

He said: “Harry is looking at it as such a thrill, because he’s always wanted to be the champion jockey, and nothing would give me greater pleasure than getting him over the line.

“Harry has gone favourite with the bookies, but Brian has the lead – and if it all stops tomorrow he has won.

“We need good competition, and the two Harrys and Brian are giving us that in a classic ‘North’ (Brian) versus ‘Middle England’ (Harry) and the ‘South’ (Harry Cobden) battle that looks like it could go down to the wire.

“But we also need to remember that challenging is the first part of the equation – and the second is winning.

“You can’t do the second without embracing the first- but Brian has the initiative, and it’s going to be tight.”

Dan Skelton hopes fences will continue to prove the making of Stylish Dancer after the 5-4 favourite’s near eight-length victory in the Watch On Racing TV Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase.

“She’s very good at her fences and sets herself right,” he said.

“She just managed to scrape home in a handicap hurdle, but was weak and has become stronger.

“I won’t press the button too soon with her, and I’m looking at a valuable three-and-a-quarter-mile mares’ chase at Cheltenham next month.”

After King d’Argent’s eight-and-a-half-length win from Benatar as the 11-8 favourite in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase, Skelton added: “I’m gobsmacked at how much he’s improved over a fence.

“It just shows you how those juveniles can get lost in the wilderness for a year, but now he’s a credit to himself.

“He’s back better than ever, and it’s 50/50 whether we go for a Listed handicap at Ayr.”

Looking forward to some of his yard’s big names heading for valuable targets this spring, the Alcester handler said: “We’ll have a full team for Aintree – including novice chasers Shan Blue and Protectorate, novice hurdlers Third Time Lucki and My Drogo and Blaklion in the National.

“Nube Negra will head for the Celebration Chase at Sandown, while Allmankind might stretch out in trip in a novice chase at Ayr.”

Rest of Warwick review

Java Point armed Kim Bailey with a good omen for Aintree by posting a stylish first success under rules in the Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle at Warwick.

Bailey has a team of around half-a-dozen heading to Merseyside next week, with the possibility of exciting hurdler Ajero among them – although his target is yet to be confirmed.

Java Point endorsed the well-being of his trainer’s team as – in the colours also carried by Singlefarmpayment to victory on Sunday at Ascot – the 5-4 favourite kept on too strongly for market rival Known to score by a length and three-quarters under Jonathan Burke.

Bailey said: “We’ve been waiting for the better ground all winter with this horse – he’s an embryonic chaser.

“He was very fresh at Newbury when Nico de Boinville thought we were running over the wrong trip.

“But we knew that, and the form has worked out – and now we have options, one of which is to run him at the start of next season in a novice chase in May.”

Talking about his contenders for the Grand National meeting, Bailey added: “Espoir De Romay, Happygolucky, Two For Gold, Vinndication and possibly Ajero will go there.

“Ajero could go instead for the Scottish Champion Hurdle – off a mark of 140 his handicap days might not quite be over, let’s see.”

Burke, who is on the 40 winner mark for the season and has bettered his previous best by two, said: “He jumps well and is a straightforward, honest horse with the attributes to become a very good staying chaser.

“It’s good to have surpassed my previous best number, and I’d love to get to 50 by the end of the season.”

Champagne City gave owner Roger Brookhouse and trainer Tom George a third winner in less than a week when springing a 20-1 surprise under Ciaran Gethings in the Happy 21st Birthday Tia Harrison Handicap Hurdle.

The previously out-of-form winner took advantage of the fall of Givepeaceachance two out to come home four lengths clear of Clemento.

Gethings said: “He’s a bit of a monkey, but one with a lot of natural ability. He benefited from being dropped back on nicer ground.”

The Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Hurdle went to Pour Une Raison, who reacted positively to the fitting of a visor for trainer Nick Mitchell and jockey Tom Bellamy.

“There’s been a transformation with the visor,” said Bellamy.

“He travelled and didn’t hit a flat spot. He didn’t miss a beat in the jumping department, and was super.”

Caid Du Berlais completed what was effectively a lap of honour in the Air Wedding Open Hunters’ Chase.

The 1-8 chance led throughout under Will Biddick to come home 44 lengths clear of Bishops Road.

Black Poppy, trained by Kerry Lee, provided a 25-1 upset in division one of the racingtv.com Maiden Open National Hunt Flat Race, resisting Party Business by a length-and-a-half – with the odds-on Blairgowrie only third.

Winning jockey Brendan Powell said: “I tracked the favourite and was always travelling well. I think he wouldn’t want either very soft or quick ground, and has a bit of filling out to do.”

There was another minor upset in the second division too when Sidewaysinmilan (11-1) ran on too strongly for 2-1 favourite Mexican Boy – for the Rosemary Gasson and Ben Poste trainer-jockey combination.