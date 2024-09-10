Sir Michael Stoute to retire at the end of the season

Legendary trainer Sir Michael Stoute has announced he is to retire at the end of the current season.

The 78-year-old has been one of the most successful Flat trainers throughout the 20th and 21st century in a career that started in 1972. He will be forever associated with Shergar, the ill-fated 1981 Derby winner – but is responsible for so many other champions, with patience a key hallmark of his success. He has been champion trainer 10 times, has six Derbys among 16 British Classics, plus 13 in Ireland, and to cap it all plundered some of the biggest prizes around the globe, including the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Japan Cup, Dubai World Cup, Hong Kong Vase and the Breeders’ Cup. In a statement issued on Tuesday lunchtime he said: “I have decided to retire from training at the end of this season. I would like to thank all my owners and staff for the support they have given me over the years. It has been a great and enjoyable journey.” It was in the 1980s that Stoute really came into his own. The decade started on a high with Shergar and the late Walter Swinburn winning the Derby in spectacular fashion, by a record margin of 10 lengths.

Shergar wins the Derby

Shergar enjoyed a golden summer with convincing victories in the Irish Derby and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He was also subject of perhaps the most amazing mystery in the history of racing, being abducted from the Aga Khan’s stud in Ireland in 1983 and never found. It was generally believed to have been the work of the IRA. Stoute ended the season champion trainer for the first time. Five more Derby triumphs followed starting with Shahrastani, who defeated Dancing Brave in 1986. The Ryan Moore-ridden Workforce was another tremendous Derby winner for Stoute in 2010, posting a record time for the race, while in 2022 Stoute showed he can still prepare a horse for the biggest day as Desert Crown stormed to Epsom glory under Richard Kingscote. A special place in racing folklore is also reserved for Stoute and Moore through Estimate, who in 2013 won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in the colours of the late Queen, sparking joyous scenes.

The Queen with her Gold Cup winner Estimate

Stoute was knighted in 1998 for services to tourism in Barbados, where he was born and raised before moving to Britain aged 19 in 1964 to become assistant to Pat Rohan in Malton. Stoute was only in England for a few months when his career could have taken a different course had he been successful in applying for the job of the BBC’s racing correspondent in 1965. Stoute was one of 800 applicants for the BBC job, but made the shortlist of six with the final screen tests taking place at Newbury’s jumps meeting on November 26. He made a good impression when calling the second division of the Freshman’s Hurdle, but it was not enough to secure him the job as he was rated the runner-up behind Julian Wilson. Fallon leads the tributes Kieren Fallon was in the saddle for the next two Derbys to go to Stoute – Kris Kin in 2003 and North Light in 2004 – as they formed a tremendous trainer-jockey partnership. “He always got the best out of a horse, he was able to take a horse from a two-year-old until they retired and keep finding improvement. He was a genius around his horses and a gentleman to ride for,” said Fallon. “North Light in particular was great and besides George Washington winning the Guineas, North Light winning the Derby was one of the great days because he was automatic – he was one of these lovely, big, easy horses to ride with no complications. “You could make the running, you could sit, it was easy and you could just enjoy it. There were pressures, no nothing, I don’t even think we discussed the ride. Not like King’s Best when I got beat in the Craven – that was a terrible ride. “Sir Michael’s would never be over the top or fully tuned in, he would always leave a little bit for the next day and the next day, that was the great thing about him, there was always just enough done. North Light by a mile was one of the best and the Russian Rhythm days as well, they were amazing.”

North Light takes command of the Derby