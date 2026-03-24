Sir Gino put down following battle with 'deep-seated infections'

The hugely talented six-year-old was owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, winning seven of his eight lifetime starts under Rules including three Grade 1 races over hurdles.

Sir Gino won his sole start over fences in a novice chase last winter before facing his first lengthy issue when developing a ligament infection in a hind leg, from which he eventually made a full recovery before winning the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on his seasonal debut on Boxing Day earlier this term.

Sent off the 2/5 favourite for Cheltenham's Unibet Hurdle on January 24, Sir Gino was pulled up by jockey Nico de Boinville and was later reported to have fractured a pelvis. Despite recovering from that particular issue, the problems with infection resurfaced subsequently and although given every chance to make another recovery, Henderson revealed there was nothing more that could be done.

In a statement posted to social media channel X on Tuesday, the Seven Barrows trainer said: "We have very sadly lost the battle to overcome Sir Gino’s ailment and he has had to be put to sleep at the veterinary hospital this morning. He has been fighting from severe deep-seated infections that he had overcome last year prior to his brilliant return in the Christmas Hurdle but this time it had spread too far although his fractured pelvis was healing well.

"He was not only brilliant but one of the nicest kindest horses you could ever wish to see and this leaves an awful hole in Seven Barrows this morning and a very sad day for Joe & Marie Donnelly. They have had some wonderful horses over the years and they both care so much for them so losing such a young star with his life in front of him is particularly cruel.

"Sir Gino was unbeaten in all his seven starts including 3 Grade 1’s over hurdles and an amazing display in a Grade 2 Chase on his one and only start over fences.

"We would have to say that he was just at least as good as any of all the amazing horses we have been lucky enough to have trained. Unforgettable in every way."