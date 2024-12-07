Sir Gino could run over both hurdles and fences this season

Nicky Henderson says it is “perfectly possible” that Sir Gino will mix chasing and hurdling this season.

Connections had initially intended sending the four-year-old over fences this term but, following the defection of Constitution Hill, he instead travelled to Newcastle for the Bet MGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle which he won decisively. That catapulted him towards the head of the Unibet Champion Hurdle betting but, with the team hoping Constitution Hill could still make a Christmas appearance, and Anzadam joining State Man in owner Jim Donnelly’s two-mile hurdle team at Willie Mullins’, plans are still up in the air. Speaking to Matt Chapman on ITV Racing’s Opening Show, the trainer said: “He was going chasing, went to Newcastle of course back over hurdles, and no decision has been made which way we go.