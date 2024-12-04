Sine Nomine named Yorkshire Horse of the Year

Sine Nomine, the brilliant mare who made dreams come true with an unforgettable triumph in the Foxhunters Chase at Cheltenham in March, having been bought for less than £3,000, has been named as Yorkshire Horse of the Year.
The mare, who was only third jumping the last under jockey John Dawson stormed up the hill amid emotional scenes to give Fiona Needham, better known to many as Clerk of the Course at Catterick, a place in history as both a Foxhunters winning trainer and jockey - she rode Last Option to victory in 2002. Sine Nomine is owned by her parents.
The rags to riches story saw the eight-year-old crowned ahead of flat stars like Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel from Karl Burke’s yard.
"I am lost for words" said Neeham as she and the owners accepted the top award at the annual Go Racing in Yorkshire Ceremony held at York Racecourse.
"She unseated at Market Rasen in the Listed Race on her comeback and the plan is to go to Wetherby (where she won a Hunter Chase last month) for the Rowland Meyrick Chase on Boxing Day, and then we will see after that," she added.
With jockey Graham Lee amongst the invited audience, the achievements, both equine and human of 2024 across the nine White Rose County tracks were acclaimed.
Top flat trainer in Yorkshire, not for the first time, was Tim Easterby and a new name on the Roll of Honour saw top jockey awarded to Callum Rodriguez, a past winner of the hugely successful Go Racing in Yorkshire Future Stars series.
Rodriguez’s success, with 49 winners owed much to a successful link with rookie trainer Ed Bethell said the jockey said: "I had my first Group One winner last year, my first Royal Ascot winner this year and some nice winners in Yorkshire."
Jump trainer of the year went to Donald McCain, many of whose winners were ridden by Brian Hughes, who claimed the riders' prize.
And there was a trophy too for young jockey William Pile, who despite missing two rounds with a wrist injury ran away with the Rising Stars series which starts and finishes at Doncaster and has a round at all the other Yorkshire flat tracks.
