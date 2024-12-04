Sine Nomine named Yorkshire Horse of the Year

The mare, who was only third jumping the last under jockey John Dawson stormed up the hill amid emotional scenes to give Fiona Needham, better known to many as Clerk of the Course at Catterick, a place in history as both a Foxhunters winning trainer and jockey - she rode Last Option to victory in 2002. Sine Nomine is owned by her parents.

The rags to riches story saw the eight-year-old crowned ahead of flat stars like Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel from Karl Burke’s yard.

"I am lost for words" said Neeham as she and the owners accepted the top award at the annual Go Racing in Yorkshire Ceremony held at York Racecourse.

"She unseated at Market Rasen in the Listed Race on her comeback and the plan is to go to Wetherby (where she won a Hunter Chase last month) for the Rowland Meyrick Chase on Boxing Day, and then we will see after that," she added.