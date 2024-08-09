Simon Holt free horse racing tips for the ITV Racing meetings at Ascot and Haydock

Our tipster is back with four bets for Saturday's action across the meetings at Ascot and Haydock.

Simon Holt tips: Saturday, August 10 1pt win Badri in 1.35 Ascot at 9/2 (Bet365, William Hill, Boylesports) 1pt win Sheradann in 2.10 Ascot at 13/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt win Naomo Lapaglia in 4.45 Haydock at 7/1 (Bet365) 1pt win Boardman in 6.25 Haydock at 5/1 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

THE popular Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot on Saturday kicks off with a lively field for the Dubai Duty Free Dash in which BADRI can confirm the favourable impression of last week's second to Jordan Electrics at Hamilton.

The latter, who re-opposes here, has been in fantastic form this season but Hamilton is very much his 'manor' and Badri is fancied to turn the tables on 6lb better terms on a course where he has finished first and second from three previous visits. After a very subdued first half of the season, that was an eyecatching run from the selection on his first start for Lincolnshire trainer MIchael Herrington and, since winning over this course and distance last October (for Julie Camacho), the seven-year-old has dropped 8lb in the ratings. The sudden return to form at Hamilton looks highly significant and, with top French rider Marie Velon in the saddle, the strong-finishing Badri can reel back his rivals again on Ascot's stiff straight course.

In the following Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers Handicap, SHERADANN (the mount of 4-times German champion Bauyrzhan Murzabayev) is fancied to appreciate the two-mile trip after his seventh to Align The Stars over two furlongs shorter at Goodwood last Saturday. That was a nice effort from the former Francis-Henri Graffard-trained grey considering he didn't see too much daylight, and it was a massive jump forward from his first run for new trainer Ian Williams when finishing last over a probably inadequate mile-and-a-half at Ascot last month. Successful on his last three starts for Graffard and owner/breeder the Aga Khan in France (twice over just short of two miles), Sheradann changed hands for 250,000 euros last November and is open to a good deal of improvement having raced just seven times so far.

At Haydock, NAOMI LAPAGLIA looks sure to go close in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes after running well against a probable pace bias in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot last time when she finished strongly into third behind the Group One entered pair Friendly Soul and Doom who raced in first and second throughout. My conclusion is that Richard Spencer's hold-up filly was disadvantaged and, having only returned to action in early July (when fourth in a listed race at Deauville), she could now be approaching peak form. The run at Ascot suggests Naomi Lapaglia has trained-on very satisfactorily (she has since been raised 6lb) and the stable is going well.

In the concluding Betfred 'Triple Crown Bonus' Handicap at Haydock, BOARDMAN could be set for a return to winning form off a much reduced handicap mark. Once rated 103, the eight-year-old is probably not the force of old but he was beaten only two lengths in a better race at Chester last week when forced to drop in last from a high draw before staying on strongly out very wide into fifth behind Yanifer in the home straight. Boardman is better drawn this time over a course and distance which has suited well in the past and, while the usual waiting tactics renders him a hostage to fortune, there has been enough spark in recent appearances to suggest that, with a bit of luck in running, he could be hard to hold in the closing stages off 87.