Silvestre de Sousa hit with 24-day suspension

The three-time champion jockey was found to have used his whip above the permitted level when riding Mick Appleby’s high-class juvenile, who was beaten a neck by Aesterius in the Town Moor Group Two.

It was De Sousa’s fifth offence in the previous six months concerning his use of the whip, comprising one offence for using the whip above the permitted level, two for using the whip without time to respond and once for use of the whip in the incorrect place.

De Sousa admitted the breach to the stewards at Doncaster, but the matter was referred to the Whip Review Committee, who have now confirmed a penalty of 24 days suspension, with eight days deferred for six months or 200 rides, whichever comes first.