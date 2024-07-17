Silvestre De Sousa at the double at Thirsk as Raphael Freire trains first winner in Britain

The weather wasn’t quite up to Copacabana beach standards at Thirsk on Wednesday, though temperatures did soar to the dizzy heights of 21C and there was an unmistakeable Brazilian flavour to the opening British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes as the well-backed Lil Ban provided trainer Raphael Freire with a first winner in Britain. The 9/4 joint-favourite came from towards the rear to lay down a strong challenge inside the final furlong and won going away by two and a half lengths. Partnered by Maranhão-born Silvestre De Sousa, who was having his first ride for compatriot Freire, the Prince Of Lir filly delivered in good style.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“It’s a big moment for him,” said De Sousa of former jockey Freire, who had been acting assistant to Dominic Ffrench Davis before being granted a licence and officially taking over the reins at Amo Racing’s private training centre in Lambourn last month. "Raphael had a couple of fancy entries (in quality races) early on and they didn’t quite deliver but it’s nice to get the first one on the board. “I’ve got to know him (since he came) over here and I know Robson (Aguiar), the racing manager, and obviously I know Kia (Joorabchian) as well. But it’s good for the whole team and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to deliver for them." De Sousa made it two from two on the day with a typically tenacious ride aboard the Roger Varian-trained Bobby Bennu in the Army Benevolent Fund EBF Novice Stakes. The gelded son of Phoenix Of Spain was sent off the even-money favourite following an all-the-way victory at Chester late last month and once again set out to make all of the running in the seven-furlong contest. Tracked all the way by chief market rival Germanic, the pair set down to fight out an absorbing battle as Middleham Park-owned Bobby Bennu was first under the pump a couple of furlongs from home. The Tom Marquand-ridden Germanic had travelled more kindly and loomed up to go level around the furlong-marker but he lugged a little left as the winner found extra deep inside the last. There was just a short-head between them at the line, with David O’Meara’s 18/1 chance Barefoot Warrior the big eyecatcher, running on for third and beaten less than a length in a tight finish.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!