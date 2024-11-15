Marcus Townend reflects on Jonbon's reappearance win in the Shloer Chase and it's importance too.

It wasn’t spectacular, efficient would probably be the best description, but Jonbon delivered a satisfactory victory on his comeback run in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham. Beating runner-up Boothill a length and a half at odds of 1/3 is hardly the sort of performance that will get you reaching for the superlatives. But it was just what trainer Nicky Henderson wanted. It was also what British racing needed. Top-class steeplechasers are not exactly ten-a-penny this side of the Irish Sea. They currently tend to be gathered in County Carlow and County Meath in the care of Messrs. Mullins and Elliott.

But Jonbon is a flagbearer for the Brits. At the end of last season he was rated the leading steeplechaser trained in this country. If the home team is going to throw any serious punches in the feature steeplechases at the Cheltenham Festival come March, Jonbon is the most likely one to launch them. He wasn’t able to do that this Spring. His 2024 Festival was confined to looking over his stable door at Henderson’s Lambourn base as the yard was laid low by a respiratory bug. As his intended target, the Queen Mother Champion Chase, fell apart with Mullins-trained 2/9 favourite El Fabiolo blundering away his chance as Captain Guinness capitalised, it looked a big opportunity lost. That is the race that Jonbon needs on his C.V. That is the one, maybe the only one, that counts this season. Jonbon has an admirable record with 15 wins, eight of them at Grade One level, from 18 runs. But it feels like his achievements are slightly underestimated. Nico De Boinville’s mount needs the Queen Mother Champion Chase win to secure his place alongside the kings of the two-mile chase division like Master Minded and the horses that also were housed at Henderson’s Seven Barrows stable, Altior, Remittance Man and Sprinter Sacre.