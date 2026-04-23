'She is behaving like she wants it' | Oisin Murphy excited about Asfoora campaign

The five-time champion Flat jockey partnered the triple Group One scorer for the first time this year in an early morning racecourse gallop at Newmarket on Thursday.

Working over five furlongs, the Henry Dwyer-trained daughter of Flying Artie appeared to handle the undulations of the Rowley Mile before finishing upsides her lead horse.

And following the exercise Murphy, who steered Asfoora to glory in the 2024 King Charles II Stakes at Royal Ascot and last year’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York and the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp, admitted he is excited about the season ahead.

Murphy said: “She went over five furlongs on the racecourse proper. It was her first bit of work of the year and she looked great.

“She was fine on the track today. It was all pretty easy stuff, but she seemed pretty good out there.

“She was brilliant last year in winning the Nunthorpe and then the Abbaye. They were two great days I had on her so let’s see what she can do this year.

“She is moving great and she is behaving like she wants it. If she is in the same health she can win another big one as she was top class last year on the two days I wanted her most.”

Unlike in previous years, Asfoora has stayed in Britain over the winter as opposed to shuttling back to Australia having spent time at Fittocks Stud before transferring to the yard of Newmarket trainer Lemos De Souza, something which Murphy feels was a positive move.