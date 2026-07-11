Shark Hanlon pays tribute to Hewick after 11-year-old retired at Cork on Friday evening

He earned over £790,000 during a globetrotting career which saw him win the 2023 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton as well as the American Grand National, Galway Plate and Bet365 Gold Cup.

Speaking to Racing TV after making the announcement the trainer said: “All good times end and he was some horse for us, the yard and everyone involved. For the owner he was a dream, going to America and wining the American Grand National, a Galway Plate. He did it all.

“We had our mind made up we were coming here and were going to retire him and he’s run his heart out again, it’s just the younger horses are taking him off his feet now. He’s going to a very good home in Naas.

“He was one of those horses who was a real people’s horse, I think a lot of people got a lot of enjoyment out of him. I suppose the King George was one of those races that was unreal.

“He’s just a legend. He’s been a legend around our place, people who know nothing about horses know about Hewick.”