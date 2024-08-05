Shareholder remains on track for Prix Morny

Karl Burke’s youngster formed part of Wathnan Racing’s successful Royal Ascot squad and following a successful debut at Beverley, dazzled in the Emir of Qatar’s peacock blue and old gold colours when storming to victory in the Norfolk Stakes.

The €460,000 breeze-up buy was given a well-earned rest following his Ascot exertions but is now poised to be put through his paces by Wathnan’s retained rider ahead of an eagerly-anticipated step up to six furlongs for Group One action in Deauville on August 18.

“Shareholder is in great nick. Karl says he’s grown and strengthened and we obviously gave him a break after Ascot which he needed,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for the owners.

“It’s all systems go for the Morny, hopefully. James is going to ride him work this week and it will be the first time he has sat on him since Ascot. As long as everything goes smoothly with that, it is very much the Morny next.

“He’s a very exciting colt who has already given us a massive day and now we will see what he can do over six furlongs. We’re hoping over six he will have an electric turn of foot.”