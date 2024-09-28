Shadow Of Light won the Middle Park Stakes | report and free video replay

Charlie Appleby had been due to run his juvenile in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury last weekend only to withdraw his colt following the latest downpour. Conditions were thought to have dried out sufficiently at Newmarket to allow Shadow Of Light to take his chance and the colt proved that decision correct in no uncertain terms.

Whistlejacket, already a Group One winner, was expected to take the beating and William Buick, drawn close to the 4/5 favourite, was keen to keep his market rival in his sights from the off.

Shadow Of Light was never far away from Whistlejacket until asked to go and win his race when he showed a sharp turn of foot, making the Prix Morny winner look laboured in comparison.

Whistlejacket did stick to his task to claim second but he was four lengths adrift of the impressive Shadow Of Light at the line.

The winner had won his first two starts in novice company before finishing second in the Gimcrack Stakes at York but took his form to a new level in winning this Group One prize.

The winning jockey said: "He'd improved a lot since York since he was second in the Gimcrack where, the way the track was riding, he probably didn't get the rub of the green. Every race he's improved and we knew he was in very good form coming into this race. The ground was an unknown as it was for most of the field.

"He's won very well, just cruised through the race and picked up as he liked.

"He's a horse who is growing up the whole time and I think he's very versatile with regard to how races are run. He's a very quick horse, obviously next year is a way off but he's got plenty of speed being Earthlight's half-brother by Lope De Vega. You're hoping he could get further I guess but at the moment he's a six furlong horse and, to what I know, that's how he looks as well; he rides like a fast horse."